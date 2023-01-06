It’s finally 2023, and in just a few short months the staff at the Owatonna High School will be preparing for their big move into the newly constructed campus.
High School Principal Kory Kath said he and the other staff are excited to move into the new building, but it is a somber thought to think of this as the last school year in the existing school.
“There is definitely a bitter-sweet feeling about this being our last year at this high school. There are so many traditions, spaces and memories connecting people, so we will definitely miss them as we move to the new building,” he said. “The excitement really comes from all of the ‘firsts’ that will be had at our new school. Students and staff are already buzzing about new traditions and connections they can make because of the new spaces and how they will connect us more as a learning community.”
Director of Facilities, Infrastructure and Security Bob Olson said things are moving right along quickly and efficiently, using his favorite words that the entire project continues to remain “on time and on budget.”
“I saw it all the time but even though I come here all the time, I’m still amazed by how quickly things change,” he said.
While most of the site work has been paused for the winter, crews are still working on putting up fencing around the various sports fields. Work on artificial turf and more will resume in the spring according to the construction updates website.
The third floor of the 3-story classroom looks nearly complete with glass, white boards, carpeting and cabinetry being installed in many of the rooms. Crews are preparing to continue working on the second floor and sheetrock is going up on the first floor. The greenhouse was also recently installed on the southside of the building. Next month the various projects on all three floors will continue and the elevator is anticipated to be installed.
As for the athletic and activity spaces, crews are working on fireproofing, framing, and installing stairs in the fitness center, gym and other spaces. Work is underway in the locker rooms preparing for locker installation which is upcoming. Basketball hopes are up in the auxiliary gym, which was especially exciting for Olson and crews because it’s getting closer to completion.
In the commons and cafeteria area, crews are working on mudding and taping the commons drywall, installing kitchen interior masonry and rough-ins are being installed in the main mechanical room. Construction of the learning stairs are nearly complete as well.
“I think the students are really going to enjoy this space,” Olson said of the commons area. “It’s going to be bright and inviting and a great space for them.”
As the time to move into the new building gets closer and closer, Kath said most everyone at the current building is making initial plans and preparations for the big move.
“It all started when we began to talk about furniture, classroom spaces and how we will use the different learning areas in the new school,” he said. “Teachers began to take a real look at what needs to move with us and what has just been stored for years because it had a space in our current building. We have definitely seen people beginning to get rid of items that are not used for instruction anymore and we know that there is more to come.”