Many windows have been installed and a pop of color has been added to the exterior of the west side of the building. These focal points in “Husky Blue” will be all around the school. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

It’s finally 2023, and in just a few short months the staff at the Owatonna High School will be preparing for their big move into the newly constructed campus.


The auxiliary gym has been painted as several basketball hoops have been installed. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Crews are making final preparations to make the commons area ready for concrete in the coming weeks. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The learning stairs in the commons area are meant to be a focal point when entering the building through the front entrance. Crews worked on one stair at a time for weeks and now they are nearly complete. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Carpet and cupboards are going in to many classrooms on the third floor. In the coming months, the same will be said for the second and first floor of the 3-story classroom. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Throughout the week, crews have been working on the ceiling grid of the third floor of the 3-story classroom. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

