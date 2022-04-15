A year ago, local realtors said they had never seen anything quite like the housing market as it was. Homes were receiving multiple offers hours after being listed, prices were high and inventory was low.
At the time, those playing the real estate game figured it was a temporary swell in the market. Today, both realtors and city officials are realizing this is not only the new normal for Owatonna real estate, but it’s a real problem.
Earlier this month, the Owatonna City Council had a study session to discuss housing in the city — or the lack thereof. According to Troy Klecker, the community development director for the city, the lack of inventory available across the housing market is causing an adverse reaction, driving prices of homes up higher than they have ever been before.
“What we have is a supply and demand issue — we have a higher demand than we have a supply, which is why you are seeing an increase in houses when they go on sale. They get sold right away, and they go for higher amounts than the last sale,” Klecker said.
Noting there are positives that come from this equation, including property values going up and therefore the tax capacity for the city increase, Klecker said there are also many issues.
“One of the big downsides of this is affordability,” Klecker said, stating the increase in the prices is putting a lot of people in difficult situations, sometimes resulting in being unable to find a home in their budget. “First and foremost, we want to encourage all housing types, and as much as we can get to bring that supply up to meet that demand. If we can do that on a citywide basis, we can level out those prices.”
Outside of the city chambers, local realtors can attest to the very supply and demand issue Klecker narrated to the councilors. Justin Ohnstad, a realtor with ERA Gillespie Real Estate who has been selling real estate for 14 years in Owatonna, said the imbalance on the real estate market has only gotten worse over the last year.
“I just listed a home two weeks ago that sold that day, where as soon as the sign went up a friend called the seller and made an offer,” Ohnstad said. Last week, there were about 17 active listings across all price ranges in the city, and the lowest inventory has hit this year was 11 available homes. “Last year, we had 20-plus active listings throughout most of the year … according to [Southern Minnesota Realtors], new listings in Owatonna are down 40%, but at the same time, our sales price has gone up 11%.”
One of the biggest issues both Klecker and Ohnstad touched on in recent weeks is the impact the supply and demand issue is having on single-family housing, especially for the first-time homeowner. Homes that were once affordable 15 years ago for someone looking to stay around $200,000 are selling today for $310,000, and Ohnstad said that is without closing costs and home inspections.
“A more balanced market in Owatonna right now should be over 100 properties listed,” Ohnstad said. “Right now, we have enough inventory to meet the demand for the next 15 days, which is half of what we were at a year ago. Six months worth of inventory is often what is considered a pretty balanced market.”
How to fix the supply and demand issue inflating the prices of homes, however, is largely unknown. While adding more houses in all price ranges may appear to be the obvious solution, Klecker said it may not actually fix the damage that has already been done to the cost of homes.
“We could stabilize housing costs — it may not go down much or at all from where they are at, or it might. That’s all part of the supply and demand issue,” Klecker said during the work session, but he said the city should still prioritize bringing in more housing options for all income levels.
Klecker also told the councilors that the housing shortage they are seeing today within the city is somewhat self-inflicted, resting largely on the aggressive economic development plan that has brought in hundreds of new jobs in only a few short years.
“Our strategy is to bring businesses into town and create jobs — that puts the demand on housing,” Klecker said. “We know if we bring jobs it brings housing … The thing we don’t want to see though is the demand for housing construction to lag too far behind the job growth. That’s where we see the drastic increases.”
Klecker said the quicker they can increase the housing inventory, the quicker they can get ahead of the inflation currently happening where people normally in the high-cost market is instead bidding on what could be considered “affordable” housing.
“Bringing in more high-end housing helps with the demand,” Klecker said. “As an overall strategy we need to keep that in mind.”
Ohnstad agreed that bringing in more options for housing is likely one of the best ways to try to stabilize the current market, but is unsure of how much “fixing” can actually be done at this time.
“I think this may just be the new normal for the housing market in Owatonna,” Ohnstad said. “We have opportunities, and we need new opportunities, too. The city needs to get creative. How? I don’t know, but we definitely need to think outside the box a little bit.”