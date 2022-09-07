The city is continuing to grow, and developers outside of Owatonna continue to want to be a part of it.
Following a unanimous vote Tuesday night by the Owatonna City Council, the Hamilton Real Estate Group will be eyeing up its next project in the community. Having recently finished The Pearl apartments on Pearl Street and the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on the 200 block of North Cedar Avenue, the development company owned by Mac Hamilton is looking to venture outside of the downtown district.
This time, the idea is industrial.
According to Greg Kruschke, community development manager for the city, the company is seeking to do industrial development on West Bridge Street. To do this, the development group and Steele Waseca Electric Cooperative have requested a lot split for the property on 2411 W Bridge, property currently owned by the co-op.
"The applicant is requesting to split off roughly the south 15 acres of the property; currently its an agricultural use down there that the co-op rents out that land," Kruschke said. "We have been working with Hamilton Real Estate Group with how to accomplish this, and the first step was to get the property under control and split the property to allow for further financing and things like that go forward into the future."
Kruschke said, because Hamilton Real Estate Group is looking to develop the land into a "little industrial park area" in the future, the city is requesting the land be platted for that future use. Owatonna Public Utilities and the city engineer are also requesting a new drainage utility easement be developed on the newly created north property line.
Though exact plans for the industrial development have not been completely defined, Hamilton has made it clear that he enjoys investing in Owatonna, despite himself living in Rochester. Upon the announcement of Roma's Italian Eatery moving into the former Jerry's Supper Club building in downtown, another redevelopment project Hamilton's company is leading, Hamilton said working with the city of Owatonna is a "dream."
"Owatonna has been just a dream to work with, from the administrative people to the council — even the city inspectors," Hamilton said. "This whole community is so welcoming and appreciative, even when they understand I'm making money doing this. It's been an overall great experience."
With the work Hamilton has poured into Owatonna's downtown, including developing his first ever hotel, Hamilton made it clear a piece of his heart and legacy now resides in Steele County.
"Alongside with redoing City Hall in Rochester, this is maybe the effort that makes me the proudest," Hamilton said.
One the lot is split, the entire properties, including the co-op site, will be re-platted. An access point with the new properties will line up with Alexander Drive SW.