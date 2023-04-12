In 2002, a young mother knocked on the door of a recruitment agency to answer a want ad for a temporary job.
More than two decades later, with a couple career changes mixed in, Laura Brady has formally taken over ownership of Spherion in Owatonna, filling the bright and colorful shoes of her longtime mentor Ann Miller.
The Owatonna Spherion office first opened under Miller in 1996; she also currently owns the offices in Duluth and Mankato.
Last week, Brady officially stepped into the role, coming off a big celebration at the Spherion National Owners meeting in Texas the weekend before. At the meeting, two Owatonna staffers were recognized on the national level: Delana Sevier as Direct Hire Recruiter of the Year and Kelsey Reeve as Contract Recruiter of the Year.
"Ann ended her time here sharing with us where it all originated and how far it has come," Brady said. "It was perfect."
Brady started her journey at Spherion as a temporary data entry clerk, but during what was planned to be a short stint in the office, Miller ran into one of Brady's relatives and discussed her needs for more staff.
"My temporary role turned into part time, and after a couple of weeks I was full time," Brady said. "That quickly transitioned into a recruiter role, and in my first year I placed second nationally in the sales competition."
Her first stint with Spherion went through 2006, before she ventured off to explore her own interest in business ownership. In 2009 she officially opened Haute Skin and Tanning in Owatonna, eventually selling the business to current owner Cole Johnson.
"I really wanted to explore my own entrepreneurial dreams, and during the first few years of operating Haute I realized it was a great stepping stone into business ownership, but I wasn't necessarily passionate about the field I was in," Brady said. "When the opportunity came about to sell to Cole, I found myself wondering what I would do next."
Like a magnet, Brady said she easily found her way back through the doors of Spherion, specifically back in the orb of Miller.
"She really has raised me professionally," a sentimental Brady said. "It's her mentorship over the years that has kept drawing me back, and really the timing fell into place … She took a risk on me and pushed me when I didn't know yet my own strengths or professional skills."
After returning to Spherion in 2017, Brady said Miller and her quickly began conversation and agreeing that a transition from branch manager to franchise owner was her career destiny.
"I'm incredibly happy for Laura and I know she's going to do great things," Miller said. "Her tenacity and passion for this industry will be key as she moves into this new role with Spherion. She has a strong foundation from which to continue to grow and build her business upon, and all I need to do now is watch as she and our existing team take off like a rocket ship heading for the stars."
Looking into the future, Brady said she plans on continuing Spherion's mission of helping individuals find jobs, supporting local businesses and their success, and giving back to the community.
"'Local' is our superpower," Brady said. "We are positioned to grow and are in the process of growing our team of seven. We are going to make investments in people to continue to keep up with our demand."
Longterm, Brady said she would love to see the local office branch off into Faribault and Rice County.
"I think a lot about the fact that really, at the time that I first knocked on Spherion's door, I couldn't see where they are today," Brady said, when asked what advice she would give to young careerists. "Be open to opportunity. With each step and opportunity that arose for me, I took it and opened more doors. So don't be afraid."