Ten years ago, Matt Kottke wasn’t entirely sure what to expect when he embarked on his newest civic adventure: joining the Owatonna Public Utilities Commission.
Two full five-year terms later, the limit allowed to be a sitting commissioner, Kottke’s tenure with the OPU Commission will sunset come April. Looking back, Kottke said the experience was a constant opportunity to learn, allowing him greater insight on one of Owatonna’s more significant pieces of infrastructure.
“I knew what OPU offered and the services they provided, but I never really understood the depth of the process,” Kottke said. “Even after 10 years I’m still learning how that place works, but the employees down there, the leadership team, the general manager and all the other leaders have been very helpful in mentoring me into what’s going on, as did the other commissioners who were on the board at the time I joined.”
Inspired to serve
The first to say he is “no utilities expert,” Kottke said his interest in serving in such a capacity stems from what he was taught growing up and watching his father and grandfather.
“They were both very big in volunteering and serving the community, whether it be on the School Board of the Chamber of Commerce or many other activities,” Kottke said. “They always stepped up whenever they were asked to participate in something that they believed would help build a better community.”
Following Kottke’s graduation of the inaugural class of the Owatonna Chamber Leadership Academy — formerly Leadership Owatonna — Kottke said he then started becoming more involved in serving on boards. This led to his participating in the Parks and Recreation Board, the Little Theatre of Owatonna Board of Directors, and a variety of other group within the community.
“I was kind of in a void, if you will, of things to be working on, and often a lot of people will look toward those who are busy and who have been involved in other things to step up and fill a new position,” Kottke laughed. “That’s when the mayor contacted me and asked if I would serve on the OPU Commission.”
After visiting with other OPU commissioners at the time, in particular Tom Brick, Kottke said he was able to see a glimpse at the value the OPU Commission had for the community, as well as an opportunity for his own personal development. With that, Kottke signed on in 2013 to represent the Fourth Ward.
The learning curve
The OPU Commission serves as an advisory board for the utilities company, with Kottke saying the biggest role of the commissioners is to ensure everyone is following the path of what is laid out by the charger, providing safe, reliable and customer-focused utility services.
“We always point back to that mission statement,” he said. “We simply ask, does this follow what we’re supposed to be doing? And virtually every time we are.”
Kottke sings the praises of the OPU staff, calling them the true experts in the field that simply allowed him to better support them and the organization. Because of the “steep learning curve” Kottke described in joining the commission, he said it was the staff that allowed all the commissioners and ability to ask questions and fully grasp the plethora of topics and areas they had to cover year after year.
“It’s all been really interesting. Over the years, certainly well before I came aboard, Owatonna was generating all three services — water, gas and electric. Now we get our gas and our electric sourced elsewhere,” Kottke said. “I’ve lived here most all my life, and I’ll be 64 by the time my term is up, but I probably didn’t fully realize what we had here. Our community is very fortunate in the sense that we have OPU, especially in that it is a little unique the way we oversee all three utilities in one place.”
Rewarding is the word that continually is heard when Kottke speaks about his experience on the OPU Commission. Early in his first term was when the OPU facility reopened following a full remodel as a result of a major flood, compromising much of the building. Kottke said what could have been seen solely as a disaster turned out to be a “wonderful time” to repurpose the building into what it is today.
“It’s such a beautiful building,” he said. “I was really happy to be a part of that development.”
Aside from that memorable beginning to his legacy on the commission, Kottke said what he is most proud of is OPU’s ability to work closely with other key community players. From the school district to the city, Kottke said he always prioritized helping keep “all the right doors open and all the right ears listening,” as well as asking the right questions to make sure everyone was on the same page with what is best for the community.
Hard to believe that Kottke’s term limit has come to an end, OPU General Manager Roger Warehime said it’s always hard to see so much experience and knowledge leave the commission.
“Matt was always very thoughtful and always willing to learn — that’s such a positive thing,” Warehime said. “I think his connection to the community was really beneficial, having grown up here, but also his experience working at a larger company in Owatonna at Truth Hardware and then being a small business owner at Kottke Jewelers.”
“He had a really good outlook on things,” Warehime continued. “He was always concerned about the customers, and also able to understand the goal is to make sure that OPU continues to be successful in the long term.”
Filling the seat
With Kottke’s departure, a vacant seat is left open on the table. Both Warehime and Kottke are hoping a wealth of people apply to fill the position to represent the Fourth Ward on the OPU Commission, and Kottke assures everyone that there will be plenty of people there to help guide the new commissioner.
“What you really need is just to have an open mind,” Kottke said. “Have the willingness to learn — the group down there will hold your hand and walk you through the whole process. You will not be on an island by yourself.”
Kottke said he recommends anyone interested get in touch with Warehime to discuss the position further, or to connect with any of the other current commissioners: Jay Johnson, Doug Zirngible, Kent Rossi and Randall Doyal.
Warehime also welcomes a conversation with anyone that would like to learn more about the opportunity, noting that while it might seem simple, responsibility and initiative is what it takes to be an effective leader on the commission.
“Be there and be engaged, that’s what it takes,” Warehime said. “Anyone who is a lifelong learner and has an interest in learning more about the utilities would be a great fit.”