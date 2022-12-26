Laura Ihrke

After 42 years inside the Auditor’s Office — 32 of which she spent serving as the Steele County Auditor — Laura Ihrke is retiring following Tuesday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting. A dedicated public servant, Ihrke said she will missing helping the voters and taxpayers of Steele County. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

Since she was only 22 years old, Laura Ihrke has been a dedicated public servant, committing each and every day to serve the taxpayers and voters of Steele County inside the Auditor’s Office.


Laura Ihrke 2020 Election

Steele County Auditor Laura Ihrke runs through the 2020 ballot with a voter in 2020. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Laura Ihrke Auction Time

Steele County Auditor Laura Ihrke auctions off tax-forfeited properties to a room full of county residents and developers Monday in 2015. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Laura Ihrke Brase's Tree

In 2017, Steele County Auditor Laura Ihrke, with the help of Steve Kasper, county maintenance employee, plants a spruce in memory of her mother, Margaret Brase. (File photo/southernminn.com)

