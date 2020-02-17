BLOOMING PRAIRIE — A Saturday evening benefit for the owners of two Blooming Prairie Main Street businesses drew a massive crowd, as town residents came together to help out following a Jan. 28 fire at The Bakery.
The supper and silent auction took place at two downtown locales and drew what organizer Cheri Krejci estimated were hundreds of guests, perhaps more.
“There were people coming in three different doors so we don’t really have any kind of an estimate, but we were very pleased,” she explained. “We’re thinking there had to have been at least a thousand.”
Krejci added that the flow of people was steady over the allotted four-hour timeframe — from 4 to 8 p.m. — and that many even stayed an hour or so later than planned. Organized by members of the Blooming Prairie Cancer Group, the benefit was initially slated to take place only at the Pizza Cellar. However, as word spread and anticipation grew, the fundraiser was expanded to a second location at J & H Liquors.
Prior to the benefit, organizer Connie Trom said part of the idea behind this expansion was so people could move back and forth — helping manage the expected crowd. After a cold snap late last week, many attendees were walking along Main Street Saturday night, going between the two businesses. Some even stood outside talking, taking a break from the shoulder-to-shoulder interiors.
There was a silent auction and food in both places, the latter of which was available for a free-will donation. While volunteers have yet to total cash contributions, Krejci said the silent auction alone brought in roughly $25,000.
As for the additional donations, she said money was still being dropped off with organizers into the week, adding that it will get deposited into a benefit account at Farmers & Merchants State Bank. She estimated the group will keep the benefit account open for another week for anyone who was unable to make it to the event, but would still like to give money.
Although the benefit took place almost three weeks after the fire — which destroyed much of The Bakery’s building and left neighboring Sportstitch, Inc. with severe smoke damage — Trom said volunteers had begun putting the idea together immediately following the event.
“It started with one text and literally within an hour, we had fliers made up and had a plan on what we were going to do,” she explained, adding that the owners of both The Bakery and Sportstitch had shown a lot of support for the Cancer Group’s efforts over the years.
“Every year, we have a T-shirt made and Linda does that. Many of the events that we do to raise money involve sandwiches or food. We always ask Gregg for the buns, and he gladly provides them for us,” Trom said, of business owners Linda Klemmensen and Gregg Fristedt. “Now, it’s time for us to give back.”
Trom also noted that, while the Cancer Group had the initial idea for the fundraiser, bringing the benefit together was really a group effort. In total, Krejci said there were just over 330 items donated for the silent auction, all without organizers going door-to-door seeking contributions.
“Nobody went out asking for donations at all. They just came in,” said Krejci. While many were from Blooming Prairie, she added that there were a fair number that got dropped off from out of town, as well. “We had people from Rochester. We had one gal that was from Blooming Prairie who lives in Colorado, she sent us some items. We had things from Kasson, Dodge Center, Hayfield, Owatonna, Ellendale — a lot of different places.”
Luckily, the group was able to set up the silent auction room at the Pizza Cellar in advance. Krejci explained that organizers would go over every day and update what had come in. On Saturday, she estimated that there were around 30 volunteers helping run the show.
In addition to the silent auction and supper, Austin-based bakery Just Take the Cake also organized a Valentine’s Day delivery service in conjunction with the benefit — taking orders for treat boxes which it then distributed around the region on Feb. 14. According to a post on the business’ Facebook page, the drive ended up bringing in just over $1,500 to contribute to the benefit.
Now, Krejci said the funds raised will be split 50-50 between Fristedt and Klemmensen. Apart from the two business owners, a couple living above The Bakery was also displaced and had their home destroyed in the blaze, which has since been deemed an electrical fire. In addition to a handful of other fundraisers for the pair, Krejci said an anonymous donor brought in a number of small appliances which the couple was able to choose from.
All in all, Krejci said the fundraiser Saturday night was “an awesome event,” and seconded Trom’s sentiment that it was truly a town-wide effort.
“We just want to say thank you to everybody,” she added. “It was really good for Gregg and Linda to see the support they have from the community, and from the surrounding area.”