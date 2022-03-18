The warm weather that comes along with spring is on the horizon, and despite the muddy conditions at the site of the new Owatonna High School, projects have been kicked into high gear and major progress has been made daily.
District Director of Facilities, Infrastructure and Security Bob Olson said even in just the last week, huge strides have been made — especially with the walls of the gymnasium taking shape.
"It's amazing how quickly the precast walls have been going up," Olson said of the now-forming walls of the gymnasium. "Before we know it, it will be enclosed, and interior work will begin."
According to the construction update page, much of the structural steel detailing and framing around the exterior of the three-story classroom has been completed, and carpentry and drains for the roof have started. Window carpentry has also begun for the three-story classroom.
When those projects are completed, masonry for the mechanical room above the industrial tech space will begin, as well as fireproofing the exterior of the structural steel.
Precast for the locker and wrestling rooms have been completed. Load-bearing masonry around the locker rooms is now in progress. Instillation of the precast walls for the gymnasium is nearly completed, and the crew will then be able to start installing structural steel for the gymnasium, as well as prep the topping slab for the locker and wrestling room.
The crew has also begun work on framing around the loading dock and detailing for structural steel. On the south site of the site, the framework for a storage shed for sports equipment has been erected, which will also serve as a concession stand for softball and baseball games.
As for the auditorium and music space, the crew anticipates all foundations and fill to be completed in the next few weeks so they will then be able to start on the load bearing masonry for the music classrooms.
Construction of the new 317,000-square-foot high school began in May 2021 with a groundbreaking ceremony. The building will be able to accommodate 1,600 students and contains classrooms, labs and shop spaces with state-of-the-art equipment. An 825-seat auditorium, gymnasium and spacious commons and cafeteria space will be central to the building.
Also to be constructed are five field houses with a walking track and a 3,451-seat football stadium, eight tennis courts, four soccer and lacrosse fields, two softball fields, two baseball fields and a synthetic turf field.
According to Olson, the winter has been kind to the progress made during construction, and very few projects had to be postponed due to weather conditions. Construction is expected to conclude in summer 2023.
Renderings and project updates can be found on the district's website at www.isd761.org and clicking on the "New High School" tab at the top of the page.