Community Alert
spotlight
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Premium digital subscription
✓ Complete access to southernmin.com on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ E-Editions of ALL print editions
✓ Cancel anytime
✓ Digital access on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ Owatonna People's Press E-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY... Temperatures will rise into the 60s and humidity values will drop into the 20 to 25 percent range today. West winds will increase to around 15 mph and result in near critical fire weather conditions from late morning to mid afternoon. Fires will spread easily in these conditions. It is best to refrain from burning today. A cold front will pass through late afternoon and result in dropping temperatures and increasing humidity. Some showers are also possible through the evening.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.