The Owatonna Public Utilities is joining a growing list of cities and water utilities asking customers to take extra steps to conserve water and follow an even/odd watering schedule during the ongoing drought.
Worsening drought conditions have increased water consumption in Owatonna to abnormally high levels. High water use during extended droughts can cause several issues, including reducing the water levels in aquifers and stressing OPU’s wells and equipment. By conserving water, you can help minimize these impacts.
One way to conserve water is through responsible lawn care. Proper watering is the first step to responsible lawn care during a drought. The EPA estimates that 40-50% of water used for irrigation is wasted through runoff, evaporation, and efficiency. Making sure to fully saturate the ground when watering will ensure a stronger, healthier, and more drought tolerant root zone while conserving water overall. The ground should be saturated to between 4 and 6 inches deep. One way to make sure enough water is used to fully saturate the ground is by using a rain gauge when watering. Once a half inch to one inch of water is in the gauge, the water should be shut off.
If excess runoff is occurring while watering, slow down the water or give short breaks to allow the water to soak into the ground. When lawns are properly saturated, they can go a week or longer before needing water.
Keeping mower blades sharp and mowing higher is beneficial for lawns during drought conditions, too. Sharp blades give cleaner cuts to the grass blades allowing them to heal faster. Dull mower blades will rip and tear the grass and can increase the water needs of a lawn by up to 60%.
Mowing taller also provides more shade to the ground, keeping it cooler. Cooler ground reduces how much water is lost to evaporation and provides better growing conditions for Minnesota lawns.
Lush green lawns don’t mean a lawn is healthy, nor does a brown lawn mean it’s dead.
Minnesota lawns naturally go through a dormant period during hot, dry periods. Dormant grass is a natural protective state to better handle drought. Dormant lawns may grow more slowly and even turn brown and once a lawn has gone dormant, it is better to allow it to stay dormant instead of shocking it back and forth by watering it. A healthy, dormant lawn will turn lush and green again as the temperature falls and the drought ends. These steps, and embracing the brown, will help maintain a healthy, drought tolerant lawn while reducing water consumption.
OPU is asking customers to follow an even/odd watering schedule. Addresses with an even street number should only water on even numbered days, while addresses with an odd street number should only water on odd numbered days. Following an even/odd schedule reduces the stress on OPU’s wells and pumps.
Find more information at www.owatonnautilities.com.