The Minnesota Senate’s committee on Jobs and Economic Growth this week approved a bill by Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, that would help Owatonna and Steele County recruit and retain talented workers by providing funding for Owatonna’s Learn to Earn program. The program is a partnership of the Owatonna School District, the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, and Riverland Community College aimed at expanding and attracting a talented workforce.
The Jobs Committee reviewed one section of the $1 million bill — a $20,000 appropriation to conduct a comprehensive local needs assessment to examine current and future workforce needs in the region. The other sections of the bill, including funding for equipment and support services and learn-to-earn opportunities, will be heard in the Higher Education Committee in the near future.
“When I talk to small businesses in our area, they tell me that one of the biggest challenges they are facing is a shortage of workers,” Jasinski said. “The pandemic certainly didn’t help, but many of these issues have been a problem for years — especially outside the metro. This innovative program will help Steele County build and retain a talented workforce for years to come.”
The $1 million bill is broken down as follows:
• $900,000 to develop educational learning spaces with state-of-the-art equipment and student support services in high-demand career pathway programs.
• $306,000 is to equip the new Owatonna High School’s Industrial Technology classrooms with state-of-the-art equipment to introduce students to high-skill, high-wage, technical careers.
• $594,000 is to equip the Owatonna Riverland Community College Campus with state-of-the-art instructional equipment to offer credit and non-credit technical programs in automation robotics engineering technology and information technology.
• $80,000 to create learn-to-earn opportunities for students and employers by engaging employers in the Owatonna community to offer tuition reimbursement or scholarships and part-time work and school schedules to employees who agree to continue their education while working for them.
• $20,000 to conduct a comprehensive local needs assessment to examine current and future workforce needs in the region. The coalition shall retain a consultant and utilize state demographer resources to involve education, business, and community stakeholders to guide the high school’s career pathways, the college’s programs of study, and the businesses support of work-based learning programs that help them recruit, develop, and retain a vibrant workforce to keep the regional economy strong.
The bill has been referred to the Higher Education Committee, where it awaits its next hearing.
The bill has yet to receive a hearing in the House of Representatives.