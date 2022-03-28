After a long two years away, the Community Egg Hunt at the Christian Family Church is returning this year, and organizers and community members alike are “eggs-ilirated.”
Like many beloved events, the egg hunt was cancelled twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Holly Dodds, director of children’s ministries, said for the last several weeks many of the congregation and the public have been asking if the hunt is on this year.
“It was a huge bummer to have to cancel before, but we get it — we understood why,” Dodds said. “It has been a long two years, and people are ready to get back to normal activities.”
Dodds commented on how this event is a staple of the year for herself and her family of six.
“My kids are so excited,” Dodds said. “They’re ready to be at the church to help get everything set up and organized almost as much as for the event itself.”
The 2019 hunt made headlines with one of the biggest turnouts in its history, with nearly 1,800 people and families in attendance. Dodds expects a similar — if not greater — turnout this year due to the mounting “eggs-itement” for the event’s return.
The egg hunts are arguably the most-hyped highlight of the day, though they only account for a small portion of the fun for families to enjoy in and around the church. Outside in the grassy area will be dedicated for egg hunts for six respective age groups. Each hunt will begin every 15 minutes, starting with the youngest group.
Each hunt has a special “golden egg” hidden in the area that contains a special token, which represents the lucky kiddo will be the recipient of a brand new bicycle. Other eggs contain tokens to other prizes that the winner will be able to choose from, including nerf guns, paint sets, dolls and more.
Dodds and her crew of volunteers have already been hard at work filling the more than 20,000 eggs for the hunt, where kids will run around and collect as many eggs as possible in their designated age group areas.
“Almost the whole church comes together to start fillings eggs,” Dodds said. “On the first night we filled 15,000. It’s just so much fun hanging out together and time flies by.”
Several big vehicles will be available for kids to explore, including police cars, fire trucks and an ambulance. Kids will also be able to try their skill on big-wheel bikes on a track that will be set up near the entrance of the church.
Inside the church will be a carnival with a wide variety of games, baby animals from the Medford FFA, bounce houses, a Bunny Hop cake walk, Bingo, scavenger hunts and more. According to Dodd, some new carnival games, including an inflatable archery game and Velcro axe throwing, will be added this year.
“We’re just so thankful that we get to bring this back for the community,” Dodds said. “We really just want families to come out and have fun. Put your cares away for the day and enjoy some time outside with the kids.”
The Community Egg Hunt will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. The first egg hunt will start at 11 a.m.