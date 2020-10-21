A new Marriott Courtyard will be constructed in downtown Owatonna, the developer announced on Tuesday night.
Mac Hamilton, CEO of the Hamilton Real Estate Group, plans to locate the hotel on the 200 block of North Cedar and it will wrap around Pearl Street, according to the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce. The plans also include a new restaurant in the former Jerry's location and Old Town Bagels will be located in or near its current location, according to the Chamber.
Construction is slated to begin as soon as summer of 2021, with an opening date scheduled for June 2022, according to the Chamber.
The new project will attract additional visitors and business travelers to Owatonna, city Community Development Director Troy Klecker said in the announcement.
"This is a big announcement in the redevelopment of downtown Owatonna adding a major amenity, a high-end hotel and restaurant," Klecker said.
Hamilton has purchased the properties required for the project and is in the process of finalizing a purchase agreement with the city on the former theater lot, according to the Chamber.