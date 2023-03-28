Over the past month, people throughout the Owatonna community have expressed distress over what was once believed to be the inevitable fate of the historic Smersh House.
One local woman, however, never viewed the demolition of the Victorian home at 216 N. Oak Ave. as a done deal. Instead, Kara Sorensen has been doing her research, talking to experts and making a plan.
"I love history," Sorensen said, recognizing the beauty that still remains in the neglected home that had been abandoned sometime around 2017. "I definitely want to pay respect to all the history that has been in that house."
After multiple tours of the building that most recently housed the Latinx and migrant nonprofit Centro Campesino, Sorensen began doing a deep dive on what it would take to move the 1897 structure originally built by Dr. Francis Smersh via the local Hammel Brothers. What she found out is that the three-story red-brick house, which served as both a residence and medical/hospital for three generations of the Smersh family, is — in fact — salvageable.
Vision for the future
Sorensen wants to do much more than save the building, though. With a new lot on Oak in mind, Sorensen said she sees the large home has an ideal opportunity to help fill some gaps in the Owatonna community.
"There is a great need — a huge need — for commercial kitchen space throughout southern Minnesota," Sorensen said, noting that her current work in business programing where she helps small businesses owners network and grow allows her a up close and personal view at what the needs are in the region. "I want to work together as a community to close some of those gaps we have."
Currently living on an organic farm outside of Owatonna, and having participated in selling honey with her husband, Dan, at the local farmers market for a number of years, Sorensen made it very clear what she envisioned for the future of the Smersh House: a community-style farmers market boutique space.
"It could have all local food, from dried to fresh grown produce to handcrafted lefse and breads and all things like that that we could have available when you need it — not just seasonally," she said. "I really want to create a space that we can use within our community that's a sustainable food-systems model for our small cottage food producers."
Because she wants to see the historic home preserved as a true community asset, Sorensen said she would also like to see the building be used as a gathering space to host events, parties, dinners and a variety of other opportunities.
With all that in mind, Sorensen said after moving the house she hopes to build an addition to house a commercial kitchen, noting it is a "key core" of the overall project vision. She would also like to see an outdoor/pavilion area, as well as a large garden space and eventually a greenhouse or growing tunnels to sustain a longer growing season.
That is, however, if she can move the home at all.
Project feasibility
With so much on her dream list, Sorensen the price tag that comes with her vision of what the Smersh House could become is roughly shaping up to be $1.3 million from start to finish.
"That's a pretty premature number," Sorensen said. "It really will depend on the cost of the land and what we need to make the cash flow happen."
The budget for the project will have to encompass purchasing the land to relocate the house, pouring a new foundation, moving the building, fixing the home to bring it up to code with the city, preparing the space for the vendors and rentals, adding the commercial kitchen and eventually creating the outdoor ambiance Sorensen envisions. The project also has to get moving soon, as demolition for that block of Oak is scheduled to begin in June for the ASCEND riverfront project.
And while securing the dollars needed to turn Sorensen's vision into a reality may be in question, the feasibility of moving the building is not.
Bill Otting, owner of Otting Building Movers in Lakeville, has toured the home with Sorensen, and he confirms that the house is not just a movable building, but an easy one at that.
"It takes time and a little bit of finesse because of the brick — if there was no brick it would be as easy as a snap of the fingers — so we have to be a little more careful with it overall, but it is absolutely possible," Otting said, adding he has moved bigger homes than the one on Oak before. "Age plays a huge factor in it, too — because of how old it is, I know it is built better."
Otting said after checking the layout of the Smersh House, he sees it being no issues to lift the home clean off its foundation, stating the thick, stone walls in the basement are not attached to the house "in any way or form."
"Back in those days, you didn't have to bolt the houses down," he laughed, explaining how the materials used when the Smersh House was built was heavier and more durable than what is commonly used now. "The porch will have to come off in order to move the house down the street … If it moves it will have to sit on Oak for 12 hours while they switch from one powerline system to another, so the city would have to shut down Oak for almost 24 hours and detour around the project."
Other than those small obstacles, Otting said all they really need to do is have a few more axles to lift and move the house compared to newer houses of a smaller size.
For Otting's services alone, he said a rough estimate could cost Sorensen in the ballpark of $100,000.
Sorensen, who will be investing her own dollars into transforming this space to better serve Owatonna and the Steele County history, is hoping other private investors will feel moved to do the same.
"I am willing to put myself out there to support other small businesses, because I know what it's like to struggle and not know what directions to go in sometimes," Sorensen said. "You can have great thoughts and ideas and talents, like baking or being a grower, but it takes having that first step to get your started."
According to Sorensen, she has spoken to at least one other individual in town who has expressed interest in investing in the Smersh House dream. Another person has told her they would sell their land for a discounted price solely based on her vision for the future. To Sorensen, this all shows promise that others out there share her goals in wanting to support small businesses while simultaneously benefiting the community and preserving history.
"I want to keep this historical space here so we can have some storytelling with our children," Sorensen said. "We don't get these things back once they're gone."