The Owatonna VFW Post 3723 is no stranger to taking home the National Outstanding Community Service Award, having earned the honor eighth time this year.
What many may not know, however, is how the local post is the only one in Minnesota to have taken home the award even once, according to Quarter Master Mike Pierce.
“It’s an honor,” he said. “It shows how much our post is doing compared to others as far as helping the community and our veterans. We always try to do better for the community.”
Mike’s wife, Trudy, is responsible for documenting all of the community service efforts for the post and then submits their work throughout the year to the National VFW to be considered for these awards.
“We have a book of articles in the paper and everything we’ve done as far as helping the community, and that’s how we win these awards,” she said. “I made three binders that are each about three-inches thick to breakdown what we do in the different categories.”
The categories of community service she speaks of involve the local youth, safety, Americanism, church and schools. The post sponsors many sports teams and donates to provide jackets for the players, among many other things.
“For the size of our post, we do really well,” Trudy said. “We all get together to help all of them.”
Mike said being in the Owatonna community for more than 50 years has been rewarding for him, and being involved in all aspects from the schools and local veterans to many of the businesses is what keeps the VFW thriving.
“This award is testament to what all of our members do in the community,” he said. “We go to anywhere from 25 to 40 funerals a year, and honor all veterans with flags and a firing squad if that is what they wanted. We also donate the flags that fly around town and to the schools, too.”
Providing flags and the firing squad is what the members do to show support for Americanism, and sponsoring the sports teams goes toward their youth goals. As for the community in general, the post often asks local law enforcement if there are things they need and how the members of the post can help.
“We do a lot of different things in different aspects, but it all adds up quickly,” Trudy said.
A notable annual project the couple, along with the other members of the post, works on is Pheasants for Hospitalized Veterans. The next event will take place in October, with all of the funds raised going toward pheasant meals for veterans living in VA homes and hospitals in Minnesota and the Dakotas.
“They are served pheasant meals with all the trimmings,” Trudy said. “Any leftover money is donated to the facilities so they can purchase items to make the living conditions for the veterans better.”
Trudy said one year there was enough funds left after the dinners to construct an overhang for a porch so the veterans at the home could comfortably sit outside and wait for a ride, or just enjoy the fresh air without worrying about rain or too much sun.
“It’s the little things and the big things that matter,” Trudy said. “Anything we can do to help the veterans, we do it. Our biggest focus right now is helping the Moonlighters with the new memorial.”
The Moonlighters Exchange Club of Owatonna recently broke ground on the Veterans Memorial near the Steele County History Center and continue to raise funds to meet the $300,000 goal. They are currently just over one-third of th way there.
The post members also make it a point to travel around Steele County to visit veterans in Owatonna, Ellendale, Blooming Prairie and Medford. Trudy said they visit with more than 100 veterans each quarter.
“Many of them don’t have families or friends close by anymore and it can get pretty lonesome for them,” she said. “The visits definitely brighten their days as well as ours.”
She said she was excited to have learned the local post received the national award once again.
“You almost feel like a historian putting all of our work together and keeping track of everything,” Trudy said. “We’ve been involved in the VFW for so long, and it isn’t just a bar — it is a community service organization and we do so much. It’s a big deal for our veterans and a big deal to be recognized for the work we do for those who have given up their freedoms and their lives for us. It’s a natural thing we need to do and I think more people should think about that, young and old and get involved.”