Tea time has a long history of bringing people together throughout the centuries. What many are unaware of is that for the last 20 years, a handful of local women have been gathering for a mutual love of tea and ended up creating an everlasting bond of friendship right here in Steele County.
Jean Krause joined the group shortly after they formed in February 2003, when the group was meeting at the Dunnell House at the Village of Yesteryear.
"When we first started we would have tea and lunch in the dining room of the Dunnell House," Krause said. "Whoever was going to be the hostess of that meeting would coordinate lunch and the teas, and often times we would do some sort of easy activity."
In the early years, the club had around 20 members and eventually the ladies began hosting afternoon teas in their homes. Dodie Ellingson recalled a time where she hosted the club at her home near Meriden, and when everyone finished their tea and lunch they began getting ready to leave.
"I said to everyone to sit back down and how we should all share something about ourselves that no one would have known about each other so we could become better friends," she said. "So we all took turns going around the room and we ended up finding out that one member had been on the sitcom 'My Three Sons' and another girl was a singer. That's the whole point of the club — to get to know each other — and we became very good and deep friends."
Tea time has a special place in Ellingson's heart, as her mother belonged to a tea club. She had an appreciation not only for the tea, but the community that goes along with being part of a tea club.
"A lot of our members are getting older and many have passed away," Krause said. "A few years ago we only had 10 or so members, but now I think we're back up to about 16. It's great to have more people take an interest."
Though the monthly meetings typically take place at the Steele County History Center these days, that doesn't stop the ladies from having the occasional special outing.
"A couple of months ago we went to Jerry Ganfield's house," Ellingson said. "We'll also go and visit other tea clubs in the area or tour historic homes and restaurants. We try to stay local because most of us are getting older and it's harder for us to plan big outings or parties."
Whomever is the host, Ellingson said, often plans what tea will be enjoyed, a lunch or dessert and an activity at the History Center. She recalled one month where she shared how her grandmother, who was a fan of drinking loose leaf tea, would read the leaves at the bottom of the cup.
"I thought that would be a fun activity and I know there was a local girl who read tea leaves, but we weren't able to coordinate something where she could come and read our leaves at the meeting," Ellingson said. "So I still thought it would be a really fun activity for us, so I read some books on how to read the leaves and we went with it. We all had a lot of fun that day."
The women often reflect on meetings and members past, since many of the original members have since passed away.
"There's a lot of memories we like to share," Krause said. "We're so blessed to still have the group around and to get new members who we all love getting to know and enjoying each other's company."
The History Center has several scrapbooks containing the rich history of the club, which the members hope to see continue for years to come. Anyone interested in learning more about the club can contact MaryAnne Higgins at the History Center.