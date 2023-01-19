Tea time has a long history of bringing people together throughout the centuries. What many are unaware of is that for the last 20 years, a handful of local women have been gathering for a mutual love of tea and ended up creating an everlasting bond of friendship right here in Steele County.

SCHS Tea Club

The Steele County Historical Society Tea Club got its start in February 2003, meeting monthly in the Dunnell House in the Village of Yesteryear. (Photo courtesy of Dodie Ellingson)


SCHS Tea Club

First gathering at the Dunnell House, then in each other's homes, the women of the SCHS Tea Club now gather each month at the History Center for tea, lunch and fun activities planned by the hostess. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

