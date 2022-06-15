A recent Owatonna graduate is one step closer to earning his Eagle Scout rank with the completion of his Eagle service project.
Dylan Meiners has been able to celebrate many accomplishments in recent months. From being named the Exchange Club of Owatonna’s Youth of the Month to being crowned Homecoming King to being appointed to the Air Force Academy prior earning his high school diploma, the list of his recent and past achievements is remarkable.
Meiners has been an active participant in a local Boy Scouts troop for many years. He said upon joining the troop, his one goal has been to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. On Wednesday, Meiners completed his Eagle service project by crafting and donating 15 benches to the Steele County Historical Society.
“There were challenges in all facets of the project,” Meiners said. “Some were a lot more challenging than others but we overcame them.”
Eagle Scout is the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouting program, and takes years of hard work and commitment to meet the necessary requirements.
Meiners said the design phase of the project was easiest for him. He has been an avid participant on the robotics team, which gave him a leg up on being able to create a design for the benches with a computer program. He said his design was inspired by a previous Eagle service project one of his peers had done in the past.
“I was able to learn what it was like to plan, fundraise, and execute a project from start to finish,” Meiners said.
After identifying all the materials needed, Meiners set out to local businesses to ask for donations. He said Alexander Lumber, Lowe’s, and IFACS donated the supplies he needed to complete the 15 benches. His family also donated the plaques that adorn each bench.
“All of the businesses that I went to donated right away,” Meiners said. “Owatonna businesses have always been very charitable.”
One of the most important things to Meiners for this project was leaving behind a legacy, which he was able to do by using materials that would ensure the benches would last for a very long time and withstand the elements.
Historical Society Executive Director Kellen Hinrichsen was quick to comment on the sturdiness and aesthetic of the benches.
“What’s cool is that they don’t stand out too much and blend with the old, historic feel of the village,” Hinrichsen said. “The nice dark wood and the structure doesn’t look super modern, so I think they’re great.”
Hinrichsen said the benches will be used for special occasions and events to provide people additional seating at the Village of Yesteryear.
There are several steps included in becoming an Eagle Scout. Some activities the scout must complete include being active in the troop for a minimum of six months, showing dedication to the Scout Oath and Scout Law, providing references from family, work or other community groups, earning at least 21 merit badges, serving at least six months in a leadership position, complete an Eagle service project, attend a Scoutmaster conference and pass a board of review.
Meiners said there are only a couple steps left before he is able to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. Following the presentation of the benches to the Historical Society, he had a conference with his troop leaders. Within the next two years, he must also schedule and pass a board of review. He hopes to be able to schedule this review during his winter break from the Air Force Academy, but is unsure if that will work into his and the board’s schedule.
Meiners leaves next week to begin his education and career with the Air Force Academy. He aspires to be a pilot and intends to major in astronautical engineering.