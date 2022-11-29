Bells haven't been ringing outside eight Owatonna businesses as often as the local Salvation Army would hope this year for the annual Red Kettle Campaign, which began just before Thanksgiving.
Victoria Edwards, store manager for the Salvation Army Store in Owatonna, said they have changed the ringing schedule slightly this year, in hopes of attracting more volunteers.
"We decided to have open spots Thursday through Saturday this year instead of Monday to Saturday," she said. "Some of our older ringers and volunteers will ring on any day of the week, but we hoped by focusing on those four days, more people would sign up."
Unfortunately, that has not been the case. While several organizations who are no strangers to ringing each year, like the Battle of the Badges participants from the Owatonna Fire Department and Owatonna Police Department, plus the Knights of Columbus, have volunteered for their usual weekends, Edwards said there are still more open shifts she wants to fill.
"All of our donations stay in Steele County, and the people in our community, not just Owatonna, need help," she said. "Our phones have been ringing off the hook from people who need help with rent, utilities, gas vouchers and more, and without donations, we can't always help."
She said the Salvation Army has decided on a $60,000 goal this year, and so far have raised just over $12,300.
"We have a long ways to go," she said. "Last year ,we didn't hit our goal, though we came pretty close. But I have no idea what will happen this year."
She said she feels inflation and other economic pressures are big factors in people's reluctance to donate as much as they have in previous years.
"The cost of everything is going up, so I understand why people are pinching their pennies a little more, but that still leaves a lot of people who will need extra help to survive during the winter months when they have a low income," Edwards said.
She encouraged anyone interested in volunteering to "just got for it," because the possibilities for what people and groups can do while bell ringing are endless — making the experience fun and entertaining for everyone.
"We've had people show up in costumes and bring music," she said. "Sometimes, the kids get really involved, and they sing songs, or even if two groups got together and wanted to make it a friendly competition, like the Battle of the Badges, that's great. We will do our best to help accommodate people, whether it's bringing extra bells or another kettle."
This year, the Owatonna Fire Department took home the victory over the Owatonna Police Department during battle of the badges. Together the two departments were able to raise over $1,400 dollars. The OFD raised $637 while the OPD raised $483.
Rita Goodnature and her husband can be seen at Fareway and Fleet Farm Monday through Thursday ringing bells at the kettles.
Goodnature said she and her husband have been doing this every year for quite some time because they know people are more likely to donate when someone is present and ringing the bells and they have long been passionate about helping the community.
"Most of the time when I get here the kettle is pretty empty and when I'm here ringing the bell, it grabs people's attention and they're more likely to donate," she said. "I wish more people would take the initiative to volunteer because the community needs this and the Salvation Army is able to help so many people when they have the funds to do so."
Two-hour time slots are available to volunteer throughout December at Cabela’s, Walmart, Fleet Farm, Cash Wise, Hy-Vee, Fairway and Walgreens in Owatonna. Those interested can sign up for available time slots and locations at www.registeringtoring.com