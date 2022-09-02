One year ago, John McCollum was facing prison time for selling narcotics to an undercover agent.
Seven weeks ago, he overdosed.
On Thursday, he sat around a bonfire and discussed surpassing one month sober.
"This is the longest I've been sober after 12 years," McCollum told the group. "It's important that we take this seriously."
Sitting around the fire with McCollum were other residents at the WEcovery home on Hoffman Drive in Owatonna, which opened in June and is a satellite location of Mankato's Beyond Brisk.
The group gathered at the fire to recognize National Overdose Awareness Day during what President Joe Biden proclaimed to be National Overdose Awareness Week. Biden stated the week is a time to remember those "tragically lost to overdose and the pain of the families who are left behind … But it is also an opportunity to recommit ourselves to working together to build safe, healthy and resilient communities."
Owatonna WEcovery House Manager Bill Houston said moving forward is important to keep in mind while remembering people lost to overdose and addiction, stating it is what those people we love would want.
"We remember the people we lost too young, too soon. But we also have to keep in mind the people who are still here," said Houston, who is 35 years into recovery himself. "There are people who didn't make it out … But they want us to go on. They want us to go forward. They want us to make it."
According to information provided in Biden's proclamation, which Houston read that night to the intimate group, more than 100,000 Americans died in 2021 from an overdose — an approximate 15% increase from the previous year. Biden stated this is one of the reasons the American Rescue Plan provided nearly $4 billion to strengthen the country's mental health and substance use care infrastructure.
The Department of Justice seized record amounts of illicit drugs and provided $94 million to adult re‑entry and recidivism reduction programs, including almost $30 million for substance use disorder treatment.
The Department of Health and Human Services released a comprehensive Overdose Prevention Strategy, increasing access to services for affected individuals and families. The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy released its first National Drug Control Strategy, focusing on untreated addiction and drug trafficking, two critical drivers of the overdose epidemic.
"We are making significant strides in ending the stigmatization surrounding addiction so people can access the help they need," the proclamation reads. "We are also changing how we help people with substance use disorder in a variety of ways. We are working to expand access to high-impact harm reduction interventions like naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal medication, and to remove barriers to effective treatment. We are addressing the underlying factors that lead to substance use disorder and addiction. We are targeting drug trafficking organizations by disrupting the operating capital they need to sustain their criminal enterprises."
As Houston finished the reading, WEcovery member Doug Deitert said, despite his own political feelings toward the current president, he felt called to do more himself.
"I'm impressed by the things I heard just tonight, and I have to think that a new focus is needed for myself when I see people hurting," Deitert said. "I know what it's like to be stigmatized against and to be victimized. It doesn't have to happen … I feel called to come forward and feel responsible to do more on my part for others."
Deitert said the stigma surrounding addiction is harmful and could potentially be what leads to people continuing down the path that could lead to a fatal overdose. When it comes down to it, he said, people deep in addiction need someone to reach out a loving hand to pull them up.
"When you're in it, loving yourself is the furthest thing from your mind," he said.
McCollum echoed Deitert, stating it takes a community like the one found at WEcovery to help build someone back up on their sober journey.
"What this community does is amazing," McCollum said. "From drug court to this house — there is a lot of support here."
Remembrance Garden
In an effort to give back to the community that has been supporting the home, the residents came together to create a community garden meant as a place to remember those affected by substance use disorder and overdose. Members of the public are invited to bring a plant, rock or other remembrance to contribute to the garden, which has already been started with plants donated by Knecht's Nursery in Northfield.
The local Salvation Army also donated decorative lights to adorn the trees alongside the garden. Mitch Voss, WEcovery member who has spent many hours helping put together the beginnings of the garden, said this is something he hopes anyone and everyone will take advantage of.
"This garden is truly for the community," he said. "I have lost a few friends to overdose, and every day is a fight to keep being sober. I try to see things through my heart, and when I do that, it just comes out better, and I try to do the next best thing. I'm so honored for the privilege to have this place and to continue to fight this battle one day at a time."
As the night of remembrance wrapped up for the WEcovery group, Voss left with a few lessons he learned along his own journey:
"Change your thinking. Change your mind. Change your life."