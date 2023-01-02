Two potters are bringing their expertise to the Owatonna Arts Center this year to teach beginners and functional pottery classes.

Joan Mooney, the instructor for the adult and teen pottery class demonstrates how to create a large opening on a piece with a student. (Photo courtesy of Silvan Durben)


Jake Jensen will be teaching a functional pottery class at the Owatonna Arts Center this month. He will be teaching students how to create mugs, plates, vases and more. (Photo courtesy of Jacob Jensen)

