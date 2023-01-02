Two potters are bringing their expertise to the Owatonna Arts Center this year to teach beginners and functional pottery classes.
Joan Mooney is no stranger to teaching pottery at the Arts Center, having hosted classes for several years. Throughout the month of January, she will be teaching a “pottery on the Wheel for teens and adult class.
“Beginners will learn how to use the wheel to create three-dimensional forms and vessels,” she said. “Demonstrations will cover the basics of wedging, centering, pulling, trimming and forming functional vessels.”
OAC Creative Director Silvan Durben said Mooney is an incredible instructor, and has a ways of demonstrating and showing new students an easy way to create beautiful pieces.
“She’s so patient and has this way of explaining technique that’s so easy for the students to understand,” he said. “If you have zero experience in pottery and want to learn, she is who you want to learn from.”
Jake Jensen has been creating and selling pottery for a few years when he isn’t teaching the young minds at the Owatonna Middle School. He has been wanting to do a class for some time, but was on the fence.
After some coaxing, he took the leap and will be teaching an eight session class on creating functional pottery.
“All skill levels from beginning to advanced are welcome, although it is best if you have taken a pottery class before,” he said. “In this class, the basics will be covered briefly and then students will focus on creating functional pottery and advancing their skills, fine-tuning their details along the way.”
Students will have the opportunity to create mugs, mixing bowls, vases, plates and more. Everything created in the class will also be glazed to be dishwasher and microwave safe.
“I think Jake will do a great job with this class,” Durben said. “His work is beautiful with how he uses glazes and adds little details that are the perfect finishing touches for his pieces. I think he can bring that creativity to the classes and inspire people to think outside the box and be imaginative.”
Durben said the classes are a great winter activity for those who may not enjoy outdoor activities in the cold weather and says there are almost always some classes happening at the Arts Center.
“We often get cooped up and stir crazy during this time of year,” Durben said. “What better way to get out of the house than to come to the Arts Center and learn something new and have fun at the same time.”
For both classes, students will be provided a 25 pound bag of clay that is included in the class fee. Mooney’s classes will begin on Jan. 19, and Jensen’s begin on Jan. 17.
Additional details can be found on the OAC’s website and those interested can also register for the classes.