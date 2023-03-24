April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), and a local nurse and advocate continues to speak out in hopes to educate the public to prevent further sexual violence against men and women and to encourage survivors to no longer fear reporting their assault.
Michelle Sorensen began her career in nursing much like anyone else more than 10 years ago — she wanted to help people — but she eventually decided to take her education and training one step further by acquiring a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) certification.
“Being a SANE nurse is a calling and it takes a special person to be able to take on the role,” she said. “There’s very few of us out there because it is difficult. The cases are difficult and you have to be very self aware and aware of your own traumas and triggers because a lot of these cases we deal with are hard and emotional and you don’t walk out the doors like nothing happened.”
Already this year, the Owatonna Hospital has seen four sexual assault cases. Last year there were 20, which is the highest amount of cases the hospital has seen in a number of years, according to Forensic Nursing Program Manager Amy Schmitz.
According to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN), someone is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds, yet only 25 out of every 1,000 offenders will end up in prison.
Despite the staggering statistics, Sorensen and Schmitz agree things are heading in the right direction as far as victim advocacy goes.
“I think people are more aware of what to do in the event they are assaulted,” Sorensen said. “They know our hospitals are safe places they can go and there will be someone there to advocate for them and help and we also connect patients with resources outside the hospital so they have continued support.”
Schmitz believed that the Sexual assault examination kit handling statute that was introduced in 2021 has also helped law enforcement be more informed and having a tracking system for sexual assault (SA) kits ensures the kits are kept longer and the victims came be more empowered and informed on where their kit is and what stage of the process they are at.
“Before the statue was introduced, when we collected a kit at the hospital we stored them in our fridge for as long as we possibly could, but sometimes they did have to be destroyed,” Schmitz said. “Victims also have two choices. They can choose whether or not to report the assault to law enforcement that day.”
The statute introduced a tracking system to kits and if victims choose not to report to law enforcement at the time of the exam, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) will receive the kit from the hospital within 60 days and is required to store the kit for at least 30 months. If the victim does choose to report the assault to law enforcement, they are required to collect the kit within 10 days and deliver it to the BCA within 60 days.
“I think this has really helped survivors feel empowered and they’re able to take time to process the trauma and heal,” Sorensen said. “It gives them more time to think and heal and not feel pressured to do something about it right now. I also like the fact that the BCA is accountable for the kit and the sample and it’s kept secure and traceable.”
The most important thing for Schmitz and Sorensen is for victims to be aware of their options and to know that hospitals are a safe space for them to go in the event they are assaulted.
In Owatonna and Faribault, SANE nurses are specially trained to provide care to survivors of sexual assault. They generally collaborate with local support groups, like the Crisis Resource Center of Steele County, as well as local law enforcement. Perhaps most importantly, according to Sorensen, SANE nurses focus their care for the patient in a holistic way. When a patient comes to the hospital for sexual assault, a SANE nurse is the only type of nurse who is able to conduct the forensic exam in that setting.
The exams are also no cost to the victim. Schmitz recalled an instance where a victim didn’t come to the hospital because she was fearful of her family finding out because of the services being billed to insurance.
“Hospitals are required to bill the county where the sexual assault happened,” Schmitz said. “Unless treatment above and beyond the exam is required, there is no cost to the patient.”
Sorensen said she works closely with the CRC and the continued advocacy and help whether it be financial, housing related, counseling and more is just another benefit to having local partnerships who are all focused on the same mission of helping survivors and creating awareness to hopefully prevent further assaults in the future.