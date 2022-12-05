Steele County is more than familiar with important and profound nonprofits, working tirelessly year-round to improve the quality of lives for every resident.
Two of those nonprofits are getting an extra hand in making sure operations can remain up and running, as they have been named recipients of funds from the most recent Otto Bremer Trust grants round. Of the 130 grants, totalling $9.2 million in funds, 10 were awarded to organizations in southern Minnesota, totalling $689,500.
Between Let's Smile, Inc. and United Way of Steele County, $85,000 was awarded locally.
Let's Smile
"This is going to help us so much," said an excited Holly Jorgensen, founder and executive director of Let's Smile, recipient of $35,000. "We are so grateful for programs like the Otto Bremer Trust — extremely grateful. They're giving us the funding so we don't have to spend so much time trying to find grants and donations and instead can focus on the kids we serve."
Let's Smile is an Owatonna-based nonprofit that provides oral health education and clinical preventive dental services in southeast Minnesota through non-traditional settings with mobile dentistry. The team provides dental care for children who are under or uninsured at no cost to the families.
For Jorgensen, who says growth in the demand for Let's Smile services has grown exponentially in the past year alone, the $35,000 from the Otto Bremer Trust will help provide operational costs that come with the services she and her team provides.
"This money will help pay salary for our staff — we have to have staff to make our programs work — and it will help pay for supplies and basics we need, such as our PPE and equipment used every day," she said. "It will also help pay for traveling through southeast Minnesota and help fund communication so that we can inform our qualifying families of our dental programs through postcards and newsletters."
With 2022 being a record-breaking year of growth in terms of the number of families requesting services from Let's Smile, Jorgensen said she believes it is a combination of there being more people in need with there being more awareness around the organization and it's available services.
"On average we get at least 10 phone calls a week right now of new families wanting to sign up their children," she said. "I think people even here in Steele County probably didn't know about us and have been traveling out of county or just had been going without because they didn't know where to go, so that's why we have been focusing on getting Let's Smile out there so people know they have access to youth dental services if they have Medicaid or no insurance."
This growth in demand is precisely why Jorgensen said she is over the moon to be one of the Otto Bremer Trust grant recipients, adding it will allow her to focus her own energy away from grant writing and toward the kids.
"Every single person in nonprofit land would tell you that," she laughed.
United Way
Over at the United Way of Steele County, President Annette Duncan said the $50,000 they received is critical in assuring their strategic impact programs that are currently operating in house can continue.
"A lot of the programs that run internally don't have funding specifically to manage them, so until we get to the point where those become funded or are transferred to partner agency, the Otto Bremer Trust gives us the capacity to continue to manage them," she said.
Some of the programs this will directly impact include the free tax preparations service, the child care initiative, the driver's education program for ESL adults and Adopt-a-Family.
"While people adopt a family, there is this whole administrative piece behind the scenes that takes time to coordinate in order to make that program happen," Duncan said. She added that some of the newer programs piloting right now, including the adult driver's education course, would have never been able to start without grant programs similar to Otto Bremer Trust because of the need to fund that internal capacity. "We cannot move forward with a project until we secure funding, but a lot of times we cannot secure funding until the program has been established."
While the Otto Bremer Trust grant will allow for the strategic impact programs to continue operating, Duncan said some funding for those programs also come from the UWSC annual campaign, too, but the funding is directed to different areas of the same program.
"It's the difference between administrative work and actual work," Duncan said. "We have to write a check to pay for the people we've partners with through driver's education, so some of that funding comes from the campaign. But what doesn't come from the campaign is administrative work for that program, so the grant will pay for that piece that people don't see."
The UWSC annual campaign is currently at 56% of their $800,000 goal, with the campaign season winding down as the year ends. While that may seem like a long ways left to go to help fund strategic impact programs and partner agency grants, Duncan said they are actually tending higher than they were this time last year.
"We have several large campaigns that have not completed yet, and we are diligently working to reach out to every person that might be able to help us cross that finish line," Duncan said. "It has been a rough several years with COVID, and we can't expect our business partners through workplace campaigns to always be able to carry all that heavy weight."
That, Duncan said, is why grant programs like the Otto Bremer Trust are so invaluable to nonprofits like UWSC.
"We are not just 100% reliant on the community, we are continuously writing grants for outside funding," Duncan said. "We know the need is higher than [our goal], but we want to be respectful of the capacity of our community with so many asks out there. We had a $912,000 budget last year, and we didn't make our campaign goal for the last two years, but we still paid out 100% of what we committed by continuing to partner with our community and beyond."