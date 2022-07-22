Social media is a never-ending place for trends. From fashion to comedy to dancing, there’s always something new happening. And sometimes when you participate in trends, a post can go viral.
When Owatonna librarian Cassie Gilgenbach was scrolling TikTok, she saw videos of people putting a Snapchat filter on characters in television shows and movies.
“I thought the videos were super funny, so I wondered if anyone else would think it’s funny if I used the filter on some books and posted them to our Facebook page,” she said. “I showed some of my co-workers, and they thought it was hilarious, so I posted them.”
The first post in the now ongoing series titled “When librarians learn to use Snapchat filters: Romance Edition” first hit the internet early in June. At first, it garnered some laughs and likes from the local community and slightly beyond. Around the Fourth of July, that quickly changed, according to Gilgenbach.
“Something must have happened with the algorithm, because all of a sudden my phone was blowing up with notifications,” Gilgenbach said. “We went from a couple hundred shares to thousands overnight.”
The post, which is now sporting more than 13,000 shares and 2,200 comments, even gained the attention of one of the authors of a book Gilgenbach used, as well as one of the cover models.
Kristan Higgins, the author of “All I Ever Wanted,” a book cover featured in the post, commented, “there are many ways to enjoy a book.”
Michael Scanlon is no stranger to being on the cover of romance novels. Although he currently runs a real estate team out of Chicago and Indianapolis, he has appeared on 116 book covers so far, and said he sometimes sees the books pop up in obscure places, but the use of the Snapchat filter was a first.
“It was funny,” he said. “I really never know where they’re going to pop up, and fortunately my best friend’s wife happened to see this one.”
After commenting on the post, it took some coaxing before people finally believed that he was the model on the cover. After jokingly asking for a free library card, the Owatonna Public Library was happy to oblige if he supplied his contact information.
“I was almost embarrassed when I realized the authors and even the cover models were seeing the post,” Gilgenbach said. “It was good to see they seemed to think it was as funny as we do.”
The Goodwill Librarian is a page on Facebook with more than one million followers who also saw the post and shared it.
“She may just be popular in the librarian and book scene, but it was really cool to see she shared our post,” Gilgenbach said.
Since the viral post, Gilgenbach decided to keep the series going with different book cover themes. Altogether, the four current posts have generated a lot of activity for the library’s social media page.
Owatonna Library Director Mark Blando said he thought the posts were hilarious and was excited to bring extra attention to the library.
“We like to have fun,” Gilgenbach said. “Most people think of the library as a quiet place with people just reading silently, but we all like to goof off and have a great time.”
Gilgenbach said this inspired her, Blando and the other librarians to harness social media’s power to bring more visitors to not only the Owatonna Public Library, but libraries all over the country. She is still trying to convince her colleagues to get on board with doing silly dances for a TikTok page for the library.