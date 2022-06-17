Accompanying hot coffee and fresh scrambled eggs, the happenings inside the Minnesota Capitol during the final days of the most recent legislative session was the topic of discussion Thursday morning.
For the final installment of the Chamber Growth Business Breakfast, state Sen. John Jasinski and state Rep. John Petersburg, both Republicans representing the area, detailed the session from their perspectives to those in attendance. Joining them for a Q&A session was Laura Bordelon, senior vice president of advocacy for the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce.
While the overall session passed many bills that Jasinski said were important — such as the compromise liquor bill that raises the growler cap and the unemployment insurance refund for small businesses — many of the tax cut and spending bills were unable to pass through the House.
One of the bills Jasinski was most disappointed to see fail was the $1 million Owatonna Learn to Earn higher education bill, which would have provided both Riverland College and Owatonna High School with state-of-the-art technical equipment.
“I don’t want to say it’s not going to get done, but it’s going to be quite difficult to get it done this year,” Jasinski said, adding that a bill that would have helped fund the expansion of Owatonna’s wastewater treatment plant also failed in the House.
Both Jasinski and Petersburg did not hold back their beliefs that the failure to pass such bills was due to the House Democrats being unwilling to compromise.
“The thing to remember is we have a two-year biannual budget that was passed last year,” Petersburg said. “The government is fully funded and there wasn’t really a need for us to do anything in regards to passing bills or keeping government on the book, but with the surplus we had, it gave us an opportunity — that I think we missed — to do some things that had been put off.”
Petersburg said, instead of discussing tax cuts in the House, tax relief was talked about, saying most of the relief was refundable credits going to people “who never paid taxes to begin with.”
“The problem with that is we still collected all the taxes; we just redistributed it,” Petersburg said. “They did have the full intention of income tax cuts for social security, but beyond that, it started to falter, and that became a big issue.”
In 2022, Minnesota has a $9.25 billion surplus and more than $1 billion in federal cash from the American Rescue Plan.
Bordelon, however, emphasized that 2022 provided a “great” legislative session, despite the surplus putting people into a “spending lollapalooza mindset.”
“Our top priorities were ticked off right away, in part by deadline, but in part because of partnerships with Rep. Petersburg and Sen. Jasinski,” Bordelon said, specifically referencing refilling the unemployment insurance fund. The bill was passed right at the final hour before the end of April deadline.
Jasinski said multiple times during the discussion that he believes things will change in the form of a “red wave” come the elections in November, and Petersburg agreed that DFL House members are likely aware that they will not be re-elected, which may be why they were not willing to compromise. Despite both legislators saying there was a breakdown in compromising between party lines, Jasinski said, at the end of the day, they have to continue to try.
“We have to continue to try to compromise. It’s just gotten more and more difficult to do that because of the way the whole nation has become … Things are getting more polarized,” Jasinski said. “I was willing to compromise in lots of these bills … I could spend more money than I’m comfortable with to reach that compromise, but there are other people who can’t. There are a lot of people in the Senate and House who want to see compromise, but there’s more and more of those fringes who are stopping that. That’s what I’m seeing.”