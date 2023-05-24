Minnesota legislators have finally wrapped up work on a legislative session widely regarded as the most consequential in decades, with newly minted DFL majorities making big imprints on state policy on issues from health care to energy to education.
After working at a breakneck pace that only increased in the final days, legislators passed a $72 billion budget, representing a 38% increase in state spending that more than accounts for the record $17.5 billion surplus legislators had to work with at the beginning of session.
Accompanying the budget was a $2.6 billion infrastructure package, which included $1.5 billion in traditional bonding and $1.1 billion in cash and funded all of the projects in the bipartisan bonding bill passed months ago and the smaller cash bill DFLers unveiled in recent days.
The package will provide funding for a number of local priorities, most prominently a total of $22 million in funding to help pay for Owatonna’s nearly completed wastewater treatment facility and an additional $4.5 million to help Medford connect to it.
In order to gain the necessary Republican support to pass a traditional bonding bill, something that legislators haven’t done since 2020, DFLers agreed to move ahead with a nearly $300 million package designed to stem closures of nursing homes across the state.
Months ago, Republicans in the Senate had blocked the bipartisan bonding bill, hoping to use their leverage to secure their overriding priority for the session: tax cuts, in particular full elimination of state taxes on Social Security benefits.
However, they were forced to eventually drop those demands as DFLers used their narrow majorities in the House and Senate to push through priorities including paid family leave and billions in new funding for education, health and human services and public safety.
Even beyond budget-related matters, the DFL majorities transformed state policy in one area after another, passing bills to legalize recreational marijuana, require all electricity to come from carbon neutral sources by 2040, allow driver’s licenses to be issued to undocumented immigrants, implement automatic voter registration, allow 55,000 felons on supervision or probation to vote, enact universal background checks on gun sales and a “red flag” law, reform state labor laws, safeguard access to abortion rights, ban “conversion therapy” and establish Minnesota as a “trans refuge” state.
Jasinski celebrates historic credit, road funding
Even with their power drastically reduced in an increasingly partisan St. Paul, local Republican legislators managed to rack up some key wins. Among them was the revival of the Historic Structure Rehabilitation Tax Credit, which Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, celebrated.
After several short-term extensions, the tax credit expired after the Legislature failed to pass a tax bill last year. Advocates for the credit, which provides a 20% credit for all historic rehab projects, say that it pays for itself many times over by bringing in economic development.
The tax credit has been particularly important for Jasinski’s hometown, which has the second largest historic district in Minnesota. The deal legislators struck will fund the program for the biennium and authorize it for another eight years.
Jasinski and Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, have also secured language in the transportation bill that will allow driver’s education students to take online classes. Another provision they backed will capture revenues from the auto parts sales tax to cover road and bridge repairs.
Legislators also devoted millions in new funding to cover road repairs in communities with fewer than 5,000 people, another Jasinski priority. $10 million was included in the bonding bill for the Greater Minnesota Business Development Public Infrastructure Program he has touted.
Jasinski expressed deep concern over the overall increase in state spending, which is projected to rise by nearly 40% in the biennium.
“(The DFL) refocused their priorities and spent like it was monopoly money,” he said.
Petersburg secures omnibus funds
As the Republican lead on the House Transportation Committee, Rep. John Petersburg of Waseca worked closely with his counterpart in the Senate, Jasinski, on the Transportation Bill. However, he was overall disappointed with the final product.
Petersburg argued that too little of the money in the final Transportation Bill went to roads and bridges, and too much emphasis and too many regulations have been focused on reducing the environmental impact of road development rather than focusing on efficiency or safety.
In addition to securing full funding for Owatonna’s Wastewater Treatment Plan, Petersburg was able to secure funding for the Owatonna Learn to Earn Coalition’s workforce development programming, as well as broader workforce development funding for Steele County through the Economic Development Omnibus bill.