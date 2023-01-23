After a highly consequential election, local legislators returned to St. Paul earlier this month with renewed mandates, dozens of new colleagues and the new legislative realities of one-party rule after eight years of divided government.
spotlight
After a highly consequential election, local legislators returned to St. Paul earlier this month with renewed mandates, dozens of new colleagues and the new legislative realities of one-party rule after eight years of divided government.
A legislative musical chairs driven by redistricting meant that even in an election of close to minimal partisan change, plenty of new voices will be heard. Of the 201 legislators elected to represent Minnesotans in St. Paul last fall, 57 came to the capitol with no legislative experience.
The DFL’s domination of the Twin Cities Metro enabled it to retain its 70-64 seat in the House with no net change and pick up a State Senate seat to claim a majority there, even as Republicans dominated Greater Minnesota and won most local races.
Jasinski
Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, is now the Senate’s second ranking Republican, but with Republicans no longer in control of the Senate, his power is significantly reduced - even as he retains his coveted seat on the Capital Investment Committee, from which he is pushing for a strong, balanced bonding bill that invests in basic Greater Minnesota needs.
Given the state’s penchant for closely divided elections, Jasinski said that he thought it made sense when Minnesota had divided government. In both the State House and State Senate, Republicans won over 48% of the vote last fall, but emerged with little to show for it.
Jasinski said that many DFL legislators, including those from Greater Minnesota, feel pressure to pass an ambitious agenda now. Single party control of government is a rarity in Minnesota, and it could be broken in 2024 with the election of a Republican-controlled House.
“I think they see a window of opportunity,” he said. “They may pay the price in two years for doing so many things so fast.”
Petersburg
With a decade of experience in St. Paul now under his belt, Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, will again be serving as the lead Republican on the House Transportation Committee. In that role, he’s expressed concerns about DFL proposals to allow Undocumented Minnesotans to obtain a Drivers License.
The debate is already one of the most polarizing at the capitol, with DFLers like Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, saying it will make roads safer and safeguard basic rights. Republicans like Petersburg warn that without strong safeguards, it could lead to illegal voting and state program abuse.
Much of the Transportation Committee’s work has traditionally been bipartisan. Already the committee has moved forward with approving $315 million in funding for the Minnesota Department of Transportation from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.
Among Petersburg’s other priorities are bills to streamline the process of acquiring a new Driver's License and legislation, which Sen. Jasinski has championed in the Senate, to require that all auto part sales tax revenues go to road and bridge repairs.
Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.