After eight years of divided government marked by increasing gridlock, DFLers are making the most of the narrow majorities they secured in St. Paul last fall, moving quickly to enact sweeping reforms around hot button issues from abortion to energy policy.
With a $17.6 billion projected budget surplus offering a wealth of opportunities to cut taxes, invest in new programs or both, the party is wasting no time enacting campaign promises which Gov. Tim Walz struggled to accomplish during his eventful first term.
While much of the DFL’s agenda is still working its way through the committee process, House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic haven’t had much trouble so far holding their caucuses together in the face of unified Republican opposition.
Jasinski
The DFL’s success has left Republicans on the outside looking in, with Senate Republicans, like Faribault’s John Jasinski, reduced to providing a strong voice of opposition to major DFL initiatives after six years in the majority.
As the lead Republican on the Senate Transportation Committee, Jasinski will push the case this week against the DFL-led effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota. Jasinski argued that the bill would worsen the state’s workforce issues and lead to more traffic accidents.
Jasinski’s perch on the Capital Investment Committee provides him a rare bit of influence even in the minority. A bonding bill which includes borrowing would require a three-fifths supermajority in both the House and Senate, though a cash-only bill would require only the simple majority needed for normal legislation.
Jasinski has a series of projects he’d like to see included, such as funding for local wastewater treatment infrastructure, a new water tower in Waseca, and Minnesota’s innovative Business Development Public Infrastructure (BDPI) program.
Jasinski said that Republican willingness to support a traditional bonding bill will largely depend on the DFL’s willingness to negotiate in a transparent manner. DFLers have already talked about pursuing a cash bill, and he is worried that such a bill could be full of partisan priorities.
Petersburg
In the House, Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, is the Republican lead on Transportation. Petersburg said he’s been working closely with the Committee’s Chair Frank Hornstein, to advance shared priorities.
Petersburg is also pushing to fund several local projects, including upgrades and an expansion for the Owatonna Wastewater Treatment Facility, along with $1 million in funding for local workforce development efforts.
With how fast legislation is moving onto the House floor, Petersburg said it can be hard for legislators to analyze it. He also expressed frustration that many bills include new taxes and fees, despite the historic surplus.
“There’s no real concern about dealing with the minority side,” he said. “It’s more about that they have control of the Governor’s Mansion and the two legislative bodies, and they can do what’s been pent up.”