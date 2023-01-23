In the summer of 2022, the United Way of Steele County conducted a GAP analysis and found there was a great need for affordable housing in Steele County, specifically Owatonna.

Landlord Summit

Local landlords were invited to Owatonna Public Utilities Friday morning to learn about housing choice vouchers, share their experiences as a landlord in Steele County and discuss ways to collaborate with other to provide much needed housing in the county. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Landlord Summit

Following the housing program presentation, attendees — largely landlords — broke out into two groups to discuss challenges they face as landlords along with ideas to help increase affordable housing in Steele County and Owatonna. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments