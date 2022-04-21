Temperatures are more or less on the rise and spring is in the air. One of the many things people in Owatonna look forward to during this time of year is the local ice cream shops opening their windows and showing up — with smiles — for one of the best summer time treats.
Karen VonRuden, store manager at the Blast Soft Serve, says she and the rest of the staff were elated to open for the season earlier in March. Despite the cold and gloomy weather since opening, she says many people have still been walking up to get their hands on their favorite tasty treat.
“People are hungry for ice cream in the spring after going the winter without,” VonRuden said. “We’re excited to welcome people back for the season and see plenty of friendly faces.”
VonRuden describes spring and summer outside the Blast as an unofficial social gathering, where community members who may not see each other throughout the year often manage to bump into each other in line for some ice cream.
“There’s people you only see at the fair, and there’s people you only see here,” VonRuden laughed.
With dozens of options, VonRuden says many people stick with the tried and true favorite of their homemade cookie dough flurry.
“We make the cookie dough in house, so it's definitely our most popular item,” VonRuden said. “People also like the Oreo and peanut butter as well. There’s lots of things to choose from, so sometimes people get overwhelmed looking at the menu.”
The Blast is open daily from noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through the fall and located at 206 West Rose Street.
The S'Cream
The S’Cream also opened their shop earlier this month, and according to owner Nancy Crandall, she and the team are excited for another season, despite being off to a slower than normal start.
“We’re generally busier, but with the weather it’s not surprising,” Crandall said. “Things usually pick up once school gets out and the kids and parents come down.”
She says she believes when the snow melts and activities of summer are on their way, people get a craving for ice cream. Even on the colder days in the spring, she says it brings back the nostalgia and yearning for sunny skies and warm temperatures.
At the S’Cream, their most popular treats include the “Peanut Butter Dream” and the “Superman ice cream,” which is a hand scooped delight including raspberry, vanilla and cherry flavors.
The S'Cream is open daily from noon to 8 p.m. and is located at 301 South Oak Ave.
Old Town Bagels
Old Town Bagels also added ice cream to their menu when they expanded their location in August of last year. Owner Stacy Wilson says they’d wanted to add ice cream to their menu for quite some time, but were unable to until the expansion became a reality.
Several flavors of ice cream are available at OTB all year around and are constantly changing because they partner with a family-owned creamery in Wisconsin.