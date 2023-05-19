Since 2011, there has been one weekend a year where the colors red and blue go out the window, and the only one that matters is orange.
The Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener started in 2011 with then-Gov. Mark Dayton. It has since toured various areas of southern Minnesota, bringing the spotlight to outstate towns for the weekend. This year, that event will take place for the first time in Owatonna.
While it's a well-oiled machine run largely through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Explore Minnesota and, this year, the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, it takes a village to make the event all that it can be year after year. And some of the most important cogs in that machine are the people who serve as hunter hosts.
"The hunter host program plays a special role in this event," said Scott Roemhildt, the south region director for the DNR. "The event overall is meant to highlight outdoor and recreational opportunities the community has to offer, but the hunter hosts truly serve as the local ambassadors for our invited guests."
Roemhildt said there are typically 100-120 invited guests to these events, comprising of Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, other elected officials, state agency representatives and other "dignitary types," and to adequately accommodate those guests and ensure they have a good experience, roughly 40-50 hunter hosts are needed.
For Al Steinbauer, of Owatonna, it was a no-brainer to to sign up. Steinbauer served on the Board of Minnesota Pheasants for 15 years, and his passion for both hunting and conservation has been constant throughout his life.
"I love to hunt, and I love to fish — growing up in Owatonna, there wasn't much else to do," laughed Steinbauer. "I think this is an excellent opportunity for all of us to forget politics, promote the sport and the environment and how closely they are both connected."
Recognizing a liberal governor will be coming to a largely conservative area, Steinbauer added, "Putting aside politics is a challenge, especially in the heated political environment we live in these days, but hopefully people can see past that and what the event is for. This is not just about pheasant hunting, but it is an opportunity to promote what's going on in Owatonna."
Because of his love for his community, being a third generation Owatonnan, Steinbauer is hopeful more Steele County residents will sign up to volunteer as hunter hosts. He knows if they don't get enough local volunteers, the event will be opened up to the state, where there is already a good-sized waiting list of people from other areas of Minnesota, ready to travel to help.
Tom Kuball, of Waterville, doesn't have to travel too far to help, and living so close to Owatonna, he is already signed up to serve as a hunter host this year — a task he is familiar with from prior events.
"I volunteered as a hunter host in Blue Earth County some four or five years ago," Kuball said. "It's just one of those deals where you feel like you can really help, and since I have dogs available, I think it's a good way for me to give back."
Kuball has several hunting dogs he trains himself, noting he has at least four that will be available for groups to take out this fall. He himself is looking forward to leading one of those groups, noting that his end goal is about bringing them home safe and happy.
"Success is not always about getting a bird," he laughed. "Getting a shot in or seeing a bird is fun, but it's really just as enjoyable to be out there with the dogs."
What it takes
To be a hunter host, Roemhildt said the requirements and time commitment are quite simple: a knowledge of hunting, firearm safety and, if possible, having a good dog. Not all people have their own dogs, of course, and Roemhildt said that is not a dealbreaker.
Hunter hosts will go through background checks and safety training, but during the event will not carry a gun. Roemhildt said this is so they can focus on guiding the guests, and laughed that this time it just isn't their opportunity to get a pheasant.
"Almost every hunter host who has been involved over the last decade wants to do it again," Roemhildt said. "This year I already have 30 call in from people from previous hunts saying if we have an opening that they'd love to do it again, but we want to involve as many local hunter hosts as possible. Even though it's call the governor's opener, it really is about focusing on the local community."
And though Steinbauer is an avid hunter, he is happy to hang up both his shotgun and his political views for the weekend if it means helping the outside world see Owatonna shine.
"With the political climate that is out there, I know people can sometimes blur the lines between politics and the outdoors, but we want to put forth the best picture of the community that we possibly can," he said. "It's for the birds — or for the birds and the community in this case."