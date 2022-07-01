“I remember when blow dryers and curling irons got popular and I didn’t think those would catch on,” laughed Melanie Berg as she recalled various trends that popped up over her career as a hairstylist that has spanned more than five decades.
She remembers being worried about constantly burning not only herself, but her clients with the hot tools. Yet during her final days in her career, and for many years prior, a curling iron and blow dryer have both been staples with nearly every client.
With a career as long as hers, Berg has seen many trends come and go, some regrettably, others thankfully.
“There was a time when I was using my rollers on almost every woman who sat in my chair,” Berg recalled. “But now I haven’t used them hardly at all for a long time.”
She recalled how hair styles and trends that were popular when she began her career are coming back around, much like many clothing styles.
“When I started everyone wanted feathered hair like Farrah Fawcett or short Dorothy Hamill,” Berg recalled. “There’s so many styles I’ve seen come and go, but I think the bob is one that has never gone away.”
After graduating from high school, Berg said she either wanted to pursue a career in nursing or beauty. She recalled her and her sisters practicing and cutting or coloring each other’s hair.
“Back then, there wasn’t a lot of career opportunities for women,” she said. “I ended up going to beauty school because that program started before nursing school and the rest is history.”
She developed a passion for teaching her craft, and often taught hair coloring classes on the weekend.
“I would work during the week and teach on weekends,” she said. “That benefitted not only myself but the students because we were keeping up on trends and it was a good way to continue my own education.”
Brenda Christianson, co-owner of Hair Studio One Salon and Boutique, where Berg has been working for the last five years, said she and the rest of the staff will greatly miss Berg, but their friendships will remain.
“This isn’t a profession that’s easy to leave,” Christianson said. “It becomes your personal life.”
Aside from working in multiple local salons, Berg has also volunteered to do hair for several productions at the Little Theatre of Owatonna, as well as several stage shows for different companies.
“The stage shows were often scary because there was a lot of pressure to have everything just right,” she said. “But they were so fun, and I absolutely loved working the Chicago Hair Show.”
She said she was part of a team of 25 stylists showcasing styles and colors for a beauty company. She also did shows in Houston and across the nation.
Still, Berg said some of her favorite memories as a stylist involve weddings and other special occasions.
“Doing hair for a wedding, prom or anniversary is so special because you really get to be a part of that occasion for that person,” Berg said. “Many times those people would continue coming back to me.”
Some clients have stuck by Berg for nearly her entire career.
“She is just so special to us and our customers,” Christianson said. “You can just tell how much she loves what she does.”
Although she is already well traveled, Berg said following her official retirement next week she has a list of places to visit next year.
“This summer we have a lot going on. Our 50th wedding anniversary and weddings and such, we figured we’d wait until next year to do some traveling,” Berg said.
She already has a trip to Italy planned with her daughter to celebrate her earning her Masters degree, and an Alaskan trip with her husband to celebrate their anniversary. Berg also has a son who lives in Germany that she enjoys visiting, as well as friends in Europe.
“My list keeps getting longer of places to visit,” Berg laughed. “My husband told me to slow down, but I said to take me more places so my list will get shorter.”
Berg’s last day at the salon is July 8.