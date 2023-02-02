The may both be a part of the same international organization, but it isn’t stopping them from a good ol’ fashioned feud.

Family Feud Fundraiser

Limberg Production has kicked off a new fundraising series in the form of the popular game show, Family Feud. Each month two groups will compete to raise money for their chosen local nonprofit organization. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Live)


Family Feud Fundraiser

Last month, teachers from the Owatonna High School and the Owatonna Middle School feuded against each other to raise money for Junior Achievement and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Live)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments