The may both be a part of the same international organization, but it isn’t stopping them from a good ol’ fashioned feud.
Members of the Owatonna Early Edition Rotary Club and the Owatonna Noon Rotary Club will be facing off this Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church to raise money for two of their chosen local nonprofits.
The Family Feud Fundraiser, which debuted last month, is a monthly event created by Scott Limberg and his team at Limberg Productions.
The game show events began during the COVID-19 pandemic with an online version of Bingo. Limbers said he recognized the need for nonprofits to be supported throughout the pandemic, and was inspired by an event he had worked at in Medford.
“I spoke with them and they gave me the place where they got the software, and I thought we could do this and raise money for the nonprofits,” he said. “Bingo was good, but we really wanted to do something where the community could actually attend, and that’s why we decided on Family Feud.”
He said he felt the Family Feud game show is a fun way to get a large amount of people involved to play, with 10 participants on each team.
“It’s a good way to get more people involved,” Limberg said. “We have two groups feuding against each other and those two groups pick a nonprofit, so in the long run we have four entities in the game and that helps generate ticket sales.”
He said the money that is donated to the chosen nonprofit organizations comes from the ticket sales, with half of it being donated and the other half covering operation costs.
The chosen nonprofits this month are the United Way of Steele County and Transitional Housing.
During the game, the winning team gets $200 to donate to their chosen nonprofit, while the other team gets $100 to donate. Limberg then said the winning team will enter a “fast money” round where they will be able to raise more funds for the organization.
The organizations chosen as the recipients of the prize money are also encouraged to bring a booth to the event to share information about their organization and the services they offer.
While the inaugural event being a success, with laughs spilling out across the room as the competition went on and Brad Fischer of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism channeling his inner Steve Harvey as the host, Limberg sees the events growing and continuing to be successful.
The plan is to host the fundraising event each month, except December, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna for the foreseeable future. And is sure as it grows, so too will the amount of money donated to local nonprofits.
“I want this to continue for a long time,” he said. “We will just skip the month of December because there is already enough happening during that month.”
Next month’s players have already been solidified. The Owatonna Police Department will take on the Steele County Sheriff’s Office.
Tickets for Sunday’s show can be purchased for $11 by visiting the Owatonna Live website or $10 at the door the day of the event.