Did you know that Owatonna is home to one of the fastest — and most efficient — grocery baggers in the state?
If you are lucky enough to find 22-year-old Steve Brownewell, of Owatonna, standing on the courtesy side of the Fareway Grocery checkouts, be sure to jump in his line and see the magic happen firsthand.
On Saturday, Brownewell competed in the 34th annual statewide Best Bagger Contest in St. Paul, competing for the title of Minnesota's Best Bagger. While Brownewell did not go home with the title — Tyler Thorvig of Chris' Food Center in Sandstone came out victorious — he was one of only eight competitors, having already out bagged other Fareway employees from across that state.
"Fareway does it every year, where we can compete to go on to the state fair competitions in Minnesota or Iowa," said Brownewell, who began working at the Fareway in Owatonna in October 2020.
At the state competition, which was organized and presented by the Minnesota Grocers Association, Brownewell said they were presented with a variety of items, from perishables to glass jars and everything in between, to pack into two reusable bags as quickly as possible.
"It's more than just speed though; you also have to organize it well," Brownewell said. "But in the back of your mind, you're definitely thinking to just get everything in as fast as you can."
While Brownewell is happy about his performance at the contest, he said there was one area that he thinks prevented him from taking home the title of the best in the state.
"I struggled with getting the bags open," he laughed. "For some reason that tripped me up, I wasn't used to that."
Despite not winning the grand champion title, it is clear his colleagues are bursting with pride for the young man and the way he represented their small town store.
"He's awesome," said coworker Sharon Anderson, as she worked on bagging up groceries herself for a customer. "He's fast and efficient."
"He's also a jack of all trades here," added Sue Steele behind the cash register. According to Steele and Anderson, Brownewell can be found at checkouts, bagging groceries, stocking shelves, helping out on the floor — really anywhere help is needed.
"He treats every employee here with the same level of respect," said Sue Gerdts, as she managed the self-checkout, adding the local Fareway crew operates much like a family. "We are all so proud of his success, going up to the State Fair and representing us and our store well."
Brownewell said he will probably take another try at being named the best of the best next year, but for now, he will continue being a loyal and diligent team member at his hometown grocery store. Which isn't too hard to imagine, considering that, after the contest wrapped up Saturday, he returned to the store and helped close up shop.