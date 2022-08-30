Did you know that Owatonna is home to one of the fastest — and most efficient — grocery baggers in the state?

Steve Brownewell packs up a sampling of the items he had to race to bag during the 34th annual statewide Best Bagger Contest in St. Paul. A staff member at the Fareway Grocery in Owatonna, Brownewell said it was fun to experience such a unique competition and represent his store and hometown. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Steve Brownewell (second row, second from left) of Owatonna's Fareway Grocery was one of eight contestants Saturday at the Best Bagger Contest in St. Paul, hosted by the Minnesota Grocers Association. Other contestants included Tyler Thorvig of Chris’ Food Center, Sandstone; Aidan Gallagher of Coborn's, Sartell; Connor Downs from Hy-Vee, Eagan; Tim Talbot from Jubilee Foods, Mound; Simon Rynders, from Kowalski’s Market, Excelsior; Hattie Herdina from Lunds & Byerlys, Minnetonka; and Kennedy Joiner from Mackenthun’s Fine Foods, Waconia. (Photo courtesy of MGA)

