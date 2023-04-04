Despite the gloomy weather and occasional flurries, spring has officially sprung and local greenhouses and nurseries are preparing to liven up gardens for the season. 

Greenhouse

Succulents, like the ones here are Souba Greenhouse, are relatively low maintenance plants and add a pop of color to any home. Local greenhouses notice the rising trend in their customers seeking this type of plant. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Souba Greenhouse

Souba Greenhouse Co-Owner Jody Hugley along with her little helper and team have been working hard getting the retail space in the greenhouse ready for customers. Souba Greenhouse will officially open for the season Wednesday, April 12. (Photo courtesy of Souba Greenhouse)
Greenhouse

Turtle Creek Nursery, shown here, has already opened for the season. Souba Greenhouse will open Wednesday, April 12. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

