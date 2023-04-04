Despite the gloomy weather and occasional flurries, spring has officially sprung and local greenhouses and nurseries are preparing to liven up gardens for the season.
The crew at Turtle Creek Nursery and Landscaping begin growing in March to prepare for the season. They officially opened their doors Saturday.
Manager Jessica Lutgen though the cold temperatures seem to linger, there is a good selection of plants that can still thrive in colder temperatures and indoors.
"We usually start growing in March, and we continue to plant different things to make sure we have fresh and beautiful plants throughout the growing season," she said. "We have some fabulous plants growing in the greenhouse and got pansies in this week and other early spring products."
Those at Souba Greenhouse are also working hard getting their retail space set up and ready for their spring opening next Wednesday, April 12.
Jon DeMars, co-owner of the greenhouse, said he, like many others, is sick of the cold weather and is ready for the warmth to come and with that loyal returning customers.
"We're really excited to see our customers again. Despite the weather, it's hard to be in a bad mood when you're in a greenhouse," he said. "It's fun when we open up and people come in and you have the warmth of the greenhouse and people wander around enjoying the colors and smells and they seem to really get excited to be out here and pick their plants for the summer."
DeMars said he and the crew generally begin growing in January as they prepare for spring and summer.
"We grow a large variety of flowers, plants and vegetables," he said. "It takes time for them to grow and we usually expect a decent crowd to come by in the days after we officially open for the season."
Souba also offers workshops where people can bring in a pot or purchase one and work with the staff to design a planter to take hope later in the year.
"People love the workshops," DeMars said. "We plant and care for the container until it's ready to go home."
He said people really enjoy the activity because they're able to get their hands a little dirty, express some creativity and impress their family and friends when the flowers have bloomed.
Trends in plant and flower popularity tend to ebb and flow much like any other trend, but Lutgen and DeMars agree that succulents seem to be a popular option this year.
"Dahlias are another flower that has grown in popularity over the last few years," DeMars said. "We're growing triple the amount of those and then geraniums used to be super popular, but now we grow maybe only a quarter of what we used to a few years ago."
Vegetable gardening at home is also increasing in popularity and DeMars said he and the other staff at Soubas are always around and happy to answer any questions to help people get started.
Both Souba and and Turtle Creek offer online ordering, as well as visiting the locations in person. More information can be found on their websites.