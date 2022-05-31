For Christmas in 2019, Andrea and Tim Van Gelder received a gift of money from Andrea’s father. The instructions were simple — to use the money for something they were passionate about and report back on what the funds were used for.
Tim, being a local physician, thought back to his time in medical school and recalled going to elementary schools to teach students about science and biology through demonstrations.
“I thought I’d love to do that again,” Tim said. “My oldest son was in fifth grade at the time and we thought it would be cool to get individual cow eyeball dissection kits for the kids in his class to dissect.”
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic would arrive shortly before the class dissection would happen. So for the last two years, the Van Gelder family have had two dozen cow eyeballs in their basement freezer.
When Brendan Van Gelder entered fifth grade at Wilson Elementary School, they asked if he wanted to introduce the kits to his class and do the dissection.
“Brendan was all for it,” Tim said. “The class and Mrs. Bloomenrader were really receptive to the idea, especially since it could expose them to something that’s not part of the regular curriculum.”
Tim and Andrea went to their son’s fifth grade class earlier this month to talk about science and assist the students with their eyeball dissection.
“Mrs. Bloomenrader did a great job of preparing the kids for the dissection by showing them a youtube video the day before,” he said. “So the ‘ew gross’ comments were pretty filtered down by the time the kits were in front of them.”
He said some of the students were apprehensive at first, but as the lesson went forward and different structures and functions of the eyes were exposed, most all of the students became interested and focus on the lesson and began asking many questions.
Tim said one of the biggest takeaways from the experience for him was showing the students all of the different ways they could get involved in science.
“It’s a vast subject that has so many different aspects and different ways you can use it,” he said. “Getting them to ask questions and figuring things out on how things work is a great way to teach them about science reasoning and exploration and intrigue.”
Following the lesson, he encouraged the students to ignore the instructions and take their time to do their own independent exploration of the eyeballs.
“The room went silent,” Tim said. “They got really intrigued by doing their own exploring and asked so many great questions and were eager to learn.”
Following the class, Mrs. Bloomenrader instructed her students to write notes of thanks to the Van Gelder family for providing the dissection kits and instruction on the experience.
One student wrote “My mom thought this was so cool so we Googled cow eyeballs until 10 o’clock that night.”
Another said at first it was “10% interesting and 90% gross” but a few sentences later changed his mind to say it was “50% interesting and 50% gross.”
Tim said his son was excited to call Grandpa and report back on how the gift of money was used.
“Brendan called him on the way home that day and talked to him and said it was interesting and cool and thanked him,” Van Gelder said. “Grandpa thought it was a cool and fun idea to use it for the community and education.”