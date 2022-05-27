Local election filings Annie Harman Annie Harman Associate Editor Author instagram Author linkedin Author twitter Author email May 27, 2022 May 27, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following candidates have filed to run for area offices in the November General Election.Filing opened on Tuesday and continues through May 31.Steele County Commissioner District 1: James BradySteele County Commissioner District 2: John GlynnSteele County Commissioner District 3: Rick GnemiSteele County Commissioner District 4: Jim AbbeSteele County Sheriff: Lon Thiele, Darrin HelgetSteele County Attorney: Dan McIntoshSteele County Surveyor: Scott TuchtenhagenSteele County Soil and Water Supervisor District 3: Mark DitlevsonState Senate District 19: John Jasinski, RState Senate District 23: Gene Dornink, RState House District 19B: John Petersburg, R; Abdulahi Ali Osman, DFLState House District 23A: Peggy Bennett, R; Mary Hinnenkamp, DFLState House District 23B: Patricia Mueller, R; Thomas Stiehm, DFLNo one has currently filed for Steele County Soil and Water Supervisor District 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Steele County Commissioner District Politics Senate Candidate Water Supervisor District General Election Annie Harman Associate Editor Author instagram Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Hat Chic to hang up hat for good Firefighters battle flames at rural Owatonna farm Owatonna native set to retire from Wenger after 30 years Medford man dies in Highway 60 crash Man who assaulted SCFF director sentenced to prison in racketeering case Upcoming Events May 28 Owatonna Farmers Market Sat, May 28, 2022 May 28 Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club Sat, May 28, 2022 May 28 Andy Tackett live Sat, May 28, 2022 May 28 The Heavenly States live Sat, May 28, 2022 May 28 Roy Orbison Ultimate Tribute by David K Sat, May 28, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Black-ish star Yara Shahidi graduates from Harvard University Pet Shop Boys lead tributes to Andy Fletcher Nelly Korda making her return at U.S. Women's Open Former Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen signs contract with Atlanta Falcons