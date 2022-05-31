Local election filings Annie Harman Annie Harman Associate Editor Author instagram Author linkedin Author twitter Author email May 31, 2022 May 31, 2022 Updated 1 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (File photo/southernminn.com) By ANNIE HARMAN annie.harman@apgsomn.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following candidates have filed to run for area offices in the November General Election.Filing closed on Tuesday.Steele County Commissioner District 1: James BradySteele County Commissioner District 2: John GlynnSteele County Commissioner District 3: Rick GnemiSteele County Commissioner District 4: Jim AbbeSteele County Sheriff: Lon Thiele, Darrin HelgetSteele County Attorney: Dan McIntoshSteele County Surveyor: Scott TuchtenhagenSteele County Soil and Water Supervisor District 1: Mark IhlenfeldSteele County Soil and Water Supervisor District 3: Mark DitlevsonState Senate District 19: John Jasinski, R; Kate E. Falvey, DFLState Senate District 23: Gene Dornink, R; Lisa Hanson, R; Brandon Lawhead, DFLState House District 19B: John Petersburg, R; Abdulahi Ali Osman, DFLState House District 23A: Peggy Bennett, R; Mary Hinnenkamp, DFLState House District 23B: Patricia Mueller, R; Thomas Stiehm, DFLA primary will be held on Aug. 9 and the general election is Nov. 8. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Steele County Commissioner District Politics Senate Candidate Water Supervisor District General Election Steele County Soil Supervisor Annie Harman Associate Editor Author instagram Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Hat Chic to hang up hat for good Memorial Day parade and program returns Owatonna council votes 6-1 to throw out street bids due to inflated prices Firefighters battle flames at rural Owatonna farm Bands gather at Music Space for O-Town Homegrown Upcoming Events Jun 1 Coffee Club Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1 Owatonna Kiwanis Club Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1 Flu & COVID vaccine clinic Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1 Melissa Schulz live Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Jun 2 Downtown Thursday Thu, Jun 2, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Planting is almost complete in Iowa Cooper Hefner enjoyed “family time” to mark Memorial Day US First Lady Jill Biden 'loves to work' Andy Murray says the Uvalde mass school shooting is 'unbelievably upsetting'