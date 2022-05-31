Steele County voting booths

The following candidates have filed to run for area offices in the November General Election.

Filing closed on Tuesday.

Steele County Commissioner District 1: James Brady

Steele County Commissioner District 2: John Glynn

Steele County Commissioner District 3: Rick Gnemi

Steele County Commissioner District 4: Jim Abbe

Steele County Sheriff: Lon Thiele, Darrin Helget

Steele County Attorney: Dan McIntosh

Steele County Surveyor: Scott Tuchtenhagen

Steele County Soil and Water Supervisor District 1: Mark Ihlenfeld

Steele County Soil and Water Supervisor District 3: Mark Ditlevson

State Senate District 19: John Jasinski, R; Kate E. Falvey, DFL

State Senate District 23: Gene Dornink, R; Lisa Hanson, R; Brandon Lawhead, DFL

State House District 19B: John Petersburg, R; Abdulahi Ali Osman, DFL

State House District 23A: Peggy Bennett, R; Mary Hinnenkamp, DFL

State House District 23B: Patricia Mueller, R; Thomas Stiehm, DFL

A primary will be held on Aug. 9 and the general election is Nov. 8.

