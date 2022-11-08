Home Federal bank in Owatonna is excited to announce that they have rewarded Joe Falteysek with $1,000 in cash as part of the bank’s ongoing Seed Money campaign that recognizes and rewards individuals who go above and beyond in the communities they serve.

Joe Falteysek

Joe Falteysek, of Owatonna, receives a $1,000 recognition for his community service from the Home Federal of Owatonna Seed Money campaign. From left to right: Home Federal Market President Brad Vettrus, recipient’s daughter Amy Bauer, Bev Falteysek, Joe Falteysek, Home Federal’s Connie Kniefel and Samantha Tripp. (Photo courtesy of Home Federal)


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments