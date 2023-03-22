Extended stay hotels are becoming increasingly popular due to rooms including extra amenities akin to home. This spring, a local company will be constructing it’s first modular extended hotel in Owatonna, for Owatonna.
Local company Rise Modular is partnering with Kinseth Hospitality and Cities Edge Architecture to bring a Home2 Suites by Hilton to the west side of Owatonna near the movie theater.
While there are other modular hotels in Minnesota — mainly in the Twin Cities — this will be the first time a Minnesota company will be building a modular hotel, according to Dave Walock, COO of Rise Modular.
Leslie Kinseth, president of Kinseth Hospitality, said the company operates numerous hotels throughout the midwest. With his hometown being a few dozen miles south of Owatonna and passing through many times, he knew the city was a “good business town” with a promising market.
“The project has been in the planning phases for a couple of years,” he said. “We saw Owatonna as a good business town, and we have hotels in similar towns to Owatonna that have done very well. We believe this one will, too.”
Extended stay hotels, like the Home2 Suites, are becoming increasingly popular in both large and small cities, Kinseth said, because they have additional amenities that aren’t typically seen in a traditional hotel room such as a kitchenette with a full size fridge, dishwasher, cooking stove and more.
“People have the opportunity to eat in or go out,” Kinseth said. “Travelers will also have the opportunity and space to cook and grill outside in a community type space. There’s a similar community space in the lobby that encourages interaction between the guests and people seem to really enjoy that and all in all, the cost is about the same.”
The hotel, which will have 84 suites, will also include an indoor pool, large fitness center and a meeting or conference room. Guests will also be able to enjoy free Wi-Fi and continental breakfasts.
Walock said he was excited for the opportunity to take on the project not just because it would be the first modular hotel constructed by the company, but because it would be constructed just over a mile away from the manufacturing location.
“A lot of our guys live in the area of Owatonna, so it was exciting for them to build in Owatonna, for Owatonna,” Walock said.
So what is a modular hotel? Walock said volumetric modular is the process of constructing six-sided modules in an offsite location where crews then transport, stack and join the modules together at the job site to create the finished building.
“Build time is significantly decreased using this method of construction,” he said. “Where some traditional builds of something similar to this hotel could take over a year, we’re anticipating the project being completed in nine months.”
Kinseth said they are anticipating breaking ground on the project the first week of April and hope to have a certificate of occupancy by the end of December.
Tourism Director for the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Glenda Smith said having this new addition to Owatonna, and having it be built by a local business, is a huge bonus for the community.
“Having the increase in hotel rooms available is great and it could be used by a variety of people who want an apartment type feel for a longer stay in Owatonna,” she said. “Having these rooms available will offset the closing of the Motel 6 in February as well.”
Community Development Director for the City of Owatonna Troy Klecker said at this point in time the bank is still in possession of the Motel 6 building, and there are parties who are interested in taking over the property, however, nothing is official.