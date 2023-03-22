Extended stay hotels are becoming increasingly popular due to rooms including extra amenities akin to home. This spring, a local company will be constructing it’s first modular extended hotel in Owatonna, for Owatonna.

Home2 Suites by Hilton

A groundbreaking ceremony is likely to occur at the site of the new modular extended stay hotel, built by local company Rise Modular, in April. The site is located just off Interstate 35 near the movie theater in Owatonna. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Home2 Suites

This rendering shows what the final construction of the Home2 Suites by Hilton will look like on the west side of Owatonna near the movie theater. The building will consist of 56 mods assembled together with 84 units. (Photo courtesy of Rise Modular)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments