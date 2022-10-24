It has been said that laughter is the best medicine, and this can be especially true for comedians and comedy aficionados alike. It takes a special kind of person to tell the story of their lives to a room full of people and get them all to laugh.
Local comedian John Olson has a special story to tell with his upcoming show “Happy Death Day — A Comedic Celebration of Life After Death” at the Owatonna American Legion Post 77 next month.
Last year around Thanksgiving, Olson was admitted to the hospital in Owatonna for complications relating to COVID-19. His condition was in fact so dire that he was airlifted to Rochester, where he went into cardiac arrest for more than three minutes.
“I don’t remember a whole lot, just bits and pieces,” he said. “I gathered everything and filled in the blanks reading my notes from the hospital.”
Less than two weeks later, he was able to walk out of the hospital after making a speedy, and somewhat miraculous, recovery.
“This show is special to be because it will be on the anniversary of the cardiac arrest,” Olson said. “Hence the name — Happy Death Day.”
This will also be Olson’s first comedy performance, other than open-mic nights, since 2018.
Olson knew he wanted a career in comedy after seeing a performance by comedian Don Reese on MTV when he was 11-years old, and discovering Reese was also from his hometown of Sioux City, Iowa.
“I heard he was from Sioux City and I thought it was cool that someone from there was on MTV, doing what I wanted to do,” Olson said. “So I looked him up in the phone book and called him, and we talked and he told me to follow my dreams.”
Olson and Reese had minimal contact until years later, when Olson was more or less living his dream and doing comedy shows in Omaha during open mic nights.
“I talked to Don again and asked him if he remembered me, and he did,” Olson said. “After that we’ve become really good friends, and that is a big part of why he is doing this show at the Legion with me.”
Reese said following that MTV special, and with his name and phone number still being listed in the phone book at the time, he had received several prank calls from kids in the area, but a message on his answering machine from Olson stood out — mostly because it wasn’t a prank.
“I got some fairly hilarious phone calls from kids, but then there was John who called and he actually wanted to talk,” Reese said. “He had a lot of good questions and he wanted to be a comedian, so I was happy to give him some pointers and told him to stick with it.”
“Stick with it” he did. The pair have also traveled together doing comedy shows all across the United States. Olson said his touring and the amount of shows tapered off slowly as he was married and had children, until he eventually stopped shows all together in 2018.
“Life just sort of got in the way,” Olson recalled. “But I wanted this first show back to be something special, which it is. I was on the brink of death, and I came back, so this is like my second chance at a second chance.”
Both men describe their comedy style as “safe” and “anything but bland.” Reese said his style is meant to be funny, but never to offend.
“I get some people are hesitant about comedy these days because it can be offensive, but that is not my style and not John’s either,” Reese said. “We aren’t here to shock people. It’s just good, clean comedy with some adult themes.”
Olson said the show is something people “could miss,” but definitely a show they don’t want to miss.
“Some people may not understand why this is so special to me, but I hope they’ll come out and enjoy some laughs,” he said.