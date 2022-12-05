Nearly 200 children were able to do some Christmas shopping over the weekend, and for this shopping spree there was one very important rule: no parents were allowed.

Shop with Santa

Steele County 4-Her Kaylyn Hobart helps a little girl shop for family members during Saturday’s Shop with Santa event at St. John Lutheran Church. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Shop with Santa

Nearly 200 kids were able to do some Christmas shopping without their parents during Saturday’s Shop with Santa event. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Shop with Santa

Nearly 2,000 homemade gifts were available for shoppers to choose from during the annual Shop with Santa event. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Shop with Santa

A young shopper plays with her snowflake wand as she waits for the gifts she picked out for her family members were wrapped. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Shop with Santa

After their shopping is complete, 4-H volunteers wrap all the gifts to ensure parents are surprised come Christmas day — and no peeking allowed. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Shop with Santa

192 shoppers made their way through St. John Lutheran Church Saturday picking up gifts and treats for their family members. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

