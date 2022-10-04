Most toddlers have a wild imagination, and Emily Walker is no exception. 

Two-year-old Emily Walker, of Owatonna, may have a heart condition, but it doesn't stop her from loving her family and animals with all she's got. Thanks to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Minnesota, the toddler will be heading to California later this month to visit the San Diego Zoo with her family. (Photo courtesy of Heather Walker)
Emily Walker was diagnosed with a serious heart condition weeks before she was born, but still embodies a fun-loving toddler with a zest for life. (Photo courtesy of Heather Walker)
Emily Walker pulls out a card as she learns she will be heading to one of the biggest zoos in the country as a part of the her wish submitted to Make-A-Wish Foundation. (Photo courtesy of Heather Walker)
On Sept. 10, the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Minnesota presented the family of Emily Walker (far left) with a trip to California. Heather Walker, mother of Emily, said this will be their first vacation as a family of five. (Photo courtesy of Heather Walker)

