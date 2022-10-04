Most toddlers have a wild imagination, and Emily Walker is no exception.
Despite being born with a serious heart condition shortly before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shutting down the world, Emily continues to be a source of light and joy for her family.
Born on Nov. 13, 2019, Emily spent 96 days at the Mayo Clinic NICU in Rochester. Her official diagnosis is Permanent Junctional Reciprocating Tachycardia (PJRT) and Pulmonary Hypertension. Heather Walker, mother to Emily, said her daughter's heart condition was identified when she was a little over 19 weeks gestation in late August 2019.
"I was hospitalized frequently between weeks 19 and 30 when she was finally delivered at Mayo Clinic Hospital — St. Mary's Campus," Walker said. While there are many details about what happened while Walker was pregnant with Emily, Walker said it contributes to both the rarity of her heart condition and what makes her journey special.
PJRT is a rare form of supraventricular tachycardia, or abnormal fast heartbeats, typically seen in infants and children. It is a potentially lethal arrhythmia, but can be managed and can see resolution, according to the National Library of Medicine.
"Emily's heart is currently well controlled on several heart medications she takes daily while we wait for her to gain weight to have a heart procedure in a few years," Walker said. "PJRT is a life-threatening conditions, and that made her eligible for a wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation."
The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a nonprofit organization that helps fulfill wishes of children with critical illness between the ages of 2 and 18 years old. According to their website, the missions is to "create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses," and since 1982 the Minnesota chapter has granted more than 6,000 wishes to "create hope."
"Research shows that wishes can give kids the strength to fight against, and even overcome, a critical illness," the website states.
So what does a little girl who is not year 3-years-old wish for? Unsurprisingly, it is to spend time with her favorite people: her family.
"She is well known for saying 'I'm coming!' whenever someone is headed out the door," said Walker stating that of all thing things in the world her youngest daughter loves, being with her older sisters tops the list. "Anything they are going to, she wants to be at as well."
The only other thing little Emily loves as much as being with her sisters is animals, Walker said, and thanks to the well-known nonprofit that aims to make kids like her smile, she will be able to have everything she loves in one amazing trip.
Last month, the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Minnesota surprised Emily at Dartts Park by granting her wish to visit California with her family, including a day spent at the San Diego Zoo.
"This trip is so special to our family as our first trip as a family of five," Walker said. "Emily got home from the hospital just a few weeks before COVID came into the picture, and therefore most of our time has been spent at home. So this trip and going out to California is extra exciting for all of us."