The state of the economy remained the key focus throughout a public forum Monday showcasing candidates vying represent the area at the Minnesota Legislature next session.
Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, and Kate Falvey, D-Faribault, are both running to represent Senate District 19, a newly drawn district that represents the cities of Owatonna, Faribault and Waseca. They joined candidates for State House District 19B — Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, and Dr. Abdulahi Osman, DFL-Owatonna — another newly drawn district that represents the northern parts of Steele and Waseca counties. The entire state went through a redistricting process following the release of the 2020 Census data, triggering elections for every district.
The four individuals gathered Monday to answer questions provided by the Owatonna community during a public candidate forum hosted by the Owatonna Rotary Clubs, the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and the Owatonna People’s Press.
The three entities are co-hosting public candidate forums every Monday in October to ask candidates in upcoming local elections a series of previously determined questions, as well as some from those in attendance.
When the candidates had the opportunity to introduce themselves and explain why they are running for state office, two themes were common across the table: wanting to give back to their communities and the desire to get things done.
Once the questions begun, asked by moderator Julie Rethemeier, the economy was the main topic to address. Between growing the workforce, attracting businesses, addressing the housing crisis and the budget surplus, all four candidates continually tied the root concern with the current state of the economy.
Workforce
Noting the various incentives many employers are using to attract and retain workers, the candidates were asked how they would respond to workforce issues. Osman said, “people and family-oriented issues” must be solved first.
“In order to attract workers, we must beef up our ability to provide for the family,” Osman said. “Health care, child care, good education and affordable housing is what I would use to remedy this issue.”
Both Petersburg and Jasinski emphasized the need for programs to entice people back to the workforce, especially because Minnesota’s unemployment rate is already so low. Petersburg suggested the state find a way to slowly transition people out of certain human service programs so an individual doesn’t lose all their benefits at once when they start working, and Jasinski said addressing the costs of gas and childcare could both aid in helping return people to work.
Falvey said one solution could be no-cost higher education for students going into the trades, but also said society needs to change how they view and respect certain professions such as nursing and law enforcement so more people will be attracted to entering those fields.
Another workforce questions asked the candidates if they would support different paid time off programs at the workplace. Both Republican candidates said they do not believe there should be mandates, with Jasinski adding that would only hurt small businesses.
“We have to keep it a competitive market,” Jasinski said. “But we can provide incentives for them to do that … If people fund those in their own companies to give paid time away from work when employees need it.”
Falvey and Osman both said they believe certain leave programs should be required for all employers to provide, with Falvey specifically calling on a requirement for paid sick leave. Osman said the government regulating these issues reduces asymmetric information and protects the rights of workers.
Budget issues
The state budget surplus was top of mind for the candidates, as each of them discussed where they believe the money should be spent. While they each had individual ideas, they all agreed with one thing: there should be no surplus to begin with.
“In the last 10 years I have been in office, we have had a surplus every year,” Petersburg said. “We have consistently over-collected dollars the state just doesn’t need … Just because we can, doesn’t mean we should.”
Osman and Falvey both said, because there is a surplus, it needs to be determined that all of the state mandates and programs are being appropriately funded. Falvey specifically pointed out a special education mandate that is currently unfunded and puts a burden on school districts to ask for levy increases, and she would like to see the state “pony up” with the money they are already collecting into the surplus.
Jasinski said it’s time for a tax break, stating he wants to reduce the lowest tier tax bracket in Minnesota from 5.35% to 2.8% — something he said will benefit every Minnesotan. He would also like to see appropriate “one-time spending” in areas currently needing extra funding.
When asked how much money the state should give back to the taxpayers and how to handle taxes moving forward, Jasinski, Petersburg and Falvey shared support for eliminating the social security tax, but Falvey remained weary on what other taxes should be cut.
“My concern with cutting income tax across the board is that the money has to come from somewhere,” she said. “I feel if we reduce or eliminate the income tax, that’s just going to put more burden on communities and property owners.”
Petersburg said ultimately he would like to see “more dollars left in taxpayers’ pockets” because it will expand the economy, eventually coming back to the state regardless. Osman said while he acknowledges tax reduction to be a positive thing, he would like to see the state address the “greater good” issues first, such as affordable housing or fully-paid pre-K education.
“In the long term, that will transfer into the production of smart, hardworking people who will pay their taxes, rather than people living in poverty,” he said.
The full forum, including additional questions answered by the candidates, can be viewed for free at OwatonnaLive.com.