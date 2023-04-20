So you want to get into gardening, but are unsure where to start or maybe even why you should start in the first place.
Despite the growing trend often seen across social media about gardening and plant ownership, studies have shown that having house plants or even starting your own garden of flowers or vegetables can have many benefits.
Linda Weimer, registered nurse and avid gardener in Ellendale, said spending time in nature has proven to have many benefits on physical and mental health.
“If you want to get into outdoor gardening, just spending time outside is helpful,” she said. “Gardening requires a little bit of routine so having that structure to our day is also linked to improvements with mental health.”
A busy day out in the garden can be a good form of exercise by keeping your hands and arms busy, but a lot of gardening activities engage the whole body.
“You might not realize it but when you’re digging or carrying bags of soil and mulch — that's exercise,” she laughed. “After getting some friends into gardening, they called me the next day to say how sore their arms were and if that’s not proof you’re working out your muscles, I don’t know what is.”
For those who are ready to take the plunge and quite literally get their hands dirty, but are unsure where to start, local greenhouses and nurseries in Owatonna can help. Jon DeMars, co-owner of Souba Greenhouse, said the staff is always ready and willing to help people get started.
“I think a lot of people don’t start because there’s a lot of conflicting information out there on how to do it,” DeMars said. “Our staff is knowledgeable and we understand there’s no one size fits all answer and we do our best to help point people in the right direction.”
Souba also offers a variety of workshops to get a flower pot started for those who may not be ready to start growing vegetables or herbs in their backyards or window sills. Anyone is welcome to come by the greenhouse to ask questions in order to get started.
Weimer said growing flowers is great for pollinators, filling your backyard with beautiful colors and lively smells, but in her opinion, there’s nothing quite like growing your own food.
“I have a few big raised beds of vegetables,” she said. “There’s something so satisfying about growing something in your own yard and being able to harvest what you grow and put it on your table and serve it to your family.”
She recommends visiting the MN Department of Health website for information on whether or not you should have your soil tested if you plan to dig up some of your land to begin a garden for vegetables to ensure the soil quality to avoid planting in an area with harmful chemicals or microbes.
A way to work around that is to build or purchase a raised bed and purchase gardening soil, which is the best way to limit exposure to any soil contaminants.
“Gardening is fun,” she exclaimed. “You can do it alone or get your friends involved and its definitely health for your physical and mental health and also the environment.”