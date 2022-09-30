Leaders in Owatonna's business community took the stage Thursday evening during a special panel hosted by the Owatonna chapter of the Center of the American Experiment.
The event, titled "Economic Stability: Rising to the challenges and meeting the opportunities," held at the Owatonna Country Club, featured economist John Phelan, who presented data from several of his own economic reports that highlighted the biggest obstacles business owners and leaders are currently facing.
Phelan is with the Center of the American Experiment, a conservative think-tank based out of Golden Valley, Minnesota.
While Phelan spoke about Minnesota's economy, along with the obstacles it is facing, like workforce, housing, childcare, licensure and public safety, he turned to a panel of local business leaders — Jim Wendorff, Viracon; Annette Duncan, United Way of Steele County; Troy Klecker, city of Owatonna; Dr. Jason Wray-Raabolle, Mayo Clinic Health System; and Tom Peterson, Climate by Design International — to discuss the impact felt in Owatonna.
Local challenges
Perhaps one of the biggest challenges facing Owatonna — as well as across the state — is the lack of available affordable housing. While Phelan said regulations and fees in developing and building homes is one of the main factors prohibiting more affordable housing in the state, Klecker said, in Owatonna, the biggest issue is currently inventory and climbing interest rates.
"Housing is the one area where we are not keeping up with the city's growth," said Klecker, who is the community development director for the city of Owatonna. He added that, after a recent tour of communities across southeastern Minnesota, he discovered the state is roughly 100,000 units short of what is needed in terms of housing.
"We are working to try to get larger builders and developers to build many houses at a time, because we need to get those numbers up," he continued. "But interest rates are going up and with the talk of a slow down in the economy, there it not much confidence for developers to go out there and build."
Klecker went as far as to call on state legislators — including Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, who was in attendance — to consider assistance in "getting housing going" across Minnesota.
"Everything is slowing down, and the numbers across southern Minnesota are everyone's numbers, we're all down this year," Klecker said. "Interest rates are going up, the economy is winding down, and at the state level there needs to be something to rejuvenate those efforts."
Wendorff, the vice president of human resources at Viracon, also called on the state to do something different, in terms of assistance, though he was focused more on ways the state could encourage more people to return to the workforce following the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Minnesota is a very generous, very wealthy state, and the safety net we've had I think has served us well, but I think that safety net has become too safe for too many young people who are now accustomed to not working and living on government money," Wendorff said. "Some individuals have left our employment and have been just OK not working, but we need those young people to work."
In terms of finding workers, Wendorff said it's been difficult across the manufacturing sector, despite individuals not needing higher education to come into their entry level positions that allow for inter-company growth at a fast pace. He said it is not uncommon these days to see a variety of incentives from businesses, ranging from sign on or retention bonuses to educational benefits.
"We need to reach out to the young people and make them aware of the opportunities in manufacturing," he said. "If you work hard and have good leadership and soft skills, you can move up very quickly without advanced education."
Local opportunities
Wray-Raabolle, the lead physician for both the Owatonna and Faribault Mayo Clinic sites, said he is happy to see the community partnerships in Owatonna that allow for exactly what Wendorff discussed — exposure of potential career opportunities for the younger local generation.
"A big area of success for us has been working with the school district in careers like healthcare and nursing where students can graduate high school with their CNA degree," Wray-Raabolle said. "We need to continue partnerships like that so our young people can see that they can live and work in Owatonna and have a career they are interested in. I believe that is the key to success in being able to build and maintain the workforce we have."
Partnerships was a major theme from Duncan, president of the United Way of Steele County, as she discussed the critical childcare shortage happening locally. While Duncan and others with UWSC have been working diligently over the last year to work with local childcare providers, both through centers and in-home daycares, to connect them with various resources, she said there are still major issues that don't have a straightforward solution.
"We are looking into different opportunities based on what we're hearing from our providers to retain them however we can by figuring out what is prohibiting them," said Duncan, adding that in the last year Owatonna lost five in-home daycare providers, displacing roughly 50 children. "After we're able to retain who we can, then we have to look at the other true gaps — I forsee second shift care probably being high up there, because of all the providers we have worked with only one holds children until 6 p.m., which doesn't cover the second shift at all."
Peterson, founder and CEO of CDI, touched on all the various things other panel members brought up as barriers to the workforce, but reiterated that Owatonna has been moving forward in a positive direction.
"Owatonna has done great over the years bringing in industries," Peterson said, refocusing the conversation on housing. "It's time to switch more efforts to how do we get affordable housing in owatonna and what can that look like. I know a lot of work is being done with that, and a lot of collaboration. It is a very significant issues when it comes to how do we attract people to live and work here."
Klecker echoed Peterson, saying it will take a community effort to find a solution to the housing crisis.
"When we look at some of the issues we're dealing with, it is a community issue," Klecker said. "We are most successful when businesses are at the table helping discuss solutions. If we can get businesses to participate, that is a huge advantage that we have. A lot of people look at the city to solve this, but government can only do so much."