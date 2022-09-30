Leaders in Owatonna's business community took the stage Thursday evening during a special panel hosted by the Owatonna chapter of the Center of the American Experiment.

Business leaders panel

Tom Peterson, Climate by Design International; Dr. Jason Wray-Raabolle, Mayo Clinic Health System; Troy Klecker, city of Owatonna; Annette Duncan, United Way of Steele County; and Jim Wendorff, Viracon, field questions regarding economic obstacles from economist John Phelan, with the Center of the American Experiment, during a special event Thursday evening at the Owatonna Country Club. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
John Phelan

Economist John Phelan says employment, housing, childcare, licensure and public safety are the main barriers in Minnesota's current economy during a special event hosted Thursday evening by the Owatonna chapter of the Center of the American Experiment. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments