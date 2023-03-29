When an accident left Katie Wood with a traumatic brain injury, her life as a corporate businesswoman came to a halt and she found herself realizing her job was not her identity and through her healing discovered a love for art.
"I came into art later in life," she said. "After my accident I had gone through some therapy in Rochester that was focused on how to work with what you have following a brain injury and how you have to make the best life you have and that's where the art came in."
She picked up a paint brush and began painting. Soon after, she she said she noticed her self esteem rising and felt she had found her purpose again.
Wood is getting started on a series of watercolor paintings titled "Wings and Things" thanks to an emerging artist grant through the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC). She was one of 36 individuals and groups and the only one in Steele County to be awarded a grant.
"I was really excited when I learned I had received the grant," she said. "I do a lot of paintings of dragonflies, hummingbirds and big beetles — animals with wings. The 'things' of my series come in where I plan to include some fauna, tropical hibiscus and other things that go along with the theme."
Spending a bulk of her adult life in the corporate world, Wood said it wasn't until after a motorcycle accident that left her with a traumatic brain injury where she discovered a talent and affinity for painting.
"With a TBI, your brain overcompensates for the side that is injured," she said. "My math and corporate brain was taken over by this art brain. I hadn't done art since high school and I found this was something I was able to do and I'm completely self taught. It's been a blessing."
She said the grant money will assist her in purchasing the supplies she needs to create the series like watercolor paper, brushes, paints and more.
"It's not cheap to create art," she said. "I also hope to use some of the funds to take my paintings to a shop in Edina to have them enlarged."
Despite the fact that it has been nearly a decade since her injury, she still struggles with side effects, because a TBI is an injury that often times never fully heals.
"The papers I have are a certain size, but I'd like them to be bigger which is why I want them printed larger," she said. "Stress and overstimulation tires me out easier and faster than most people. So having to try and transpose my work onto a larger piece is difficult."
While the grant application has a special section for applying artists who are disabled or part of groups like the LGBTQ+ community, Native American and more, she hopes she can be a testament to those who may have "invisible disabilities" that you can do great things.
"When you see me or hear me talk you don't realize that I am disabled," she said. "I learned to not be embarrassed I have a disability and it's OK. I hope other people can feel like that too. I also hope to be able to educate the community on TBI because it is not largely discussed outside of the sports world. There is a huge community of adults with TBI from many different situations."
Wood will be displaying her work at the Paradise Center of the Arts in Faribault for an exhibition in January next year.