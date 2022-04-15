Being a victim of a violent crime, especially one that involves sexual assault, can often feel isolating — but it doesn’t have to.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), and two local advocates are speaking out in hopes to educate the public to prevent further violence against men and women and encourage victims to no longer fear reporting their assault.
The campaign which eventually led to SAAM becoming nationally recognized began in the early 1970s when survivors of sexual violence came together to speak out about the violence they suffered by hosting rallies. These rallies later transformed into the movement seen today with a missioner to put an end to sexual violence.
Michelle Sorensen began her career in nursing much like anyone else 10 years ago — she wanted to help people — but she eventually decided to take her education and training one step further by acquiring a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) certification.
“I chose to have this second hat because of a mentor I had in nursing school,” Sorenson said. “She was a SANE nurse, and that was something I was curious about. From there I was able to start my second career.”
She continued, “Being a SANE nurse is a calling. We’re not going to catch the bad people, but what we do is take care of the patient and advocate for them.”
SANE nurses are trained to provide care to survivors of sexual assault typically in a hospital setting. They generally collaborate with local support groups, like the Crisis Resource Center of Steele County, as well as local law enforcement. Perhaps most importantly, according to Sorensen, SANE nurses focus their care for the patient in a holistic way. When a patient comes to the hospital for sexual assault, a SANE nurse is the only type of nurse who is able to conduct the forensic exam in that setting.
“The process can be scary and overwhelming for the victim,” Sorensen said. “That’s a big reason why it’s beneficial to have an advocate present. SANE nurses and the advocates work together. Victims are more likely to open up to an advocate and have them lead the exam and discussion going forward.”
Stacy Burton with the Crisis Resource Center said oftentimes, an advocate will offer support to victims in whichever setting feels most comfortable to them. Whether that is in the hospital, the CRC or even their homes, the advocate is there to walk the victim through what will happen in the legal process, offer additional resources or just be a presence of safety.
“Sometimes we arrive at the hospital before the SANE nurse does,” Burton said. “We let the patient lead on what they are comfortable with, and we are often in the room with them holding their hands while they have a kit done and are talking to the nurses.”
According to statistics provided by the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, one in five women have experienced completed or attempted rape in their lifetime. Additionally, nearly 25% of men in the United States have experienced some sort of sexual violence in their lifetime.
It is estimated that nearly 735,000 people experienced some form of sexual violence in 2018. However, only 25% of those were reported to police.
“The statistics are disheartening,” Sorensen said. “But that’s why I want to educate the general population about services at local hospitals or directing people to services such as the Crisis Resource Center.”
Both Sorensen and Burton echoed each other on how fortunate the local communities are in having services like the CRC who help people of all genders, ages and circumstances.
“I think certain movements have shed light on sexual violence and harassment, and it’s imperative to have early education on consent,” Burton said.
Both women admit it is difficult to see how many cases of sexual violence go unreported, and they attribute much of that to the stigma that generally surrounds women.
“Rape and attempted rape is more common than some people realize. Many feel embarrassed or they worry no one will believe them,” Burton said. “It’s unfortunately our culture and they feel shame, but they need to know they’re not alone.”
Sorensen and Burton encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual violence to not hesitate reaching out to the Crisis Resource Center. Volunteers are available to talk, offer connection to local resources and more 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
The Crisis Resource Center is located at 112 North Oak Ave. in Owatonna and can be reached by phone at 507-451-1202.