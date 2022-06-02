The Little Theatre of Owatonna is abuzz once again as the cast prepares for the upcoming production of “The Color of Stars.”
Set during World War II in Maine, the drama production centers around themes of family, patriotism, fear and prejudice. The story follows young Eddie Winthrop who has been sent to live with his grandparents on the family farm, far away from the city setting he has grown used to after his father is off fighting and his mother is busying herself working several jobs with long hours.
At his grandparents, he meets Felix Stetler who has arrived to survey the woods on the family property to build minesweepers. Throughout the play, each character faces challenges and moral dilemmas which cause them to look at their own definitions of patriotism and civic duty.
Director Shelley Fitzgerald said, despite the small cast, the impact and story is compelling to say the least.
“It’s very thought provoking,” Fitzgerald said. “It takes a look at prejudice throughout history, and perhaps in ways most people haven’t considered.”
Fitzgerald is a veteran director of nearly two decades. This is the third production she has directed at LTO. She said she was drawn to the play, because of her personal love of military history and a good story.
Jason Meyer plays the young stranger Felix Stetler, who is sent to survey the woods. Meyer said he traditionally plays in musicals or comedies, but he was drawn to the drama production because of the story, and he has previously worked with Fitzgerald as a director multiple times, which he said were enjoyable experiences for him.
“It’s fun to challenge yourself a little,” Meyer said. “This drama is a bit different from others. It’s subtle, and the emotions are more reserved. I think what’s unique about this production is that the story is what you take from it.”
Patrick McColley plays Luke Winthrop, Eddie’s grandfather. McColley describes his character as a farmer and town leader.
“He makes sure everything in town runs smoothly and everyone is safe from the war and watches for planes at night,” McColley said. “He wasn’t able to fight in the war, which really bums him out, so he does what he can to protect his country.”
McColley is a theater major and has acted in nearly 50 productions from Owatonna to New York. He said he was excited to take on this role and for the chance to act with his child, L McColley, who plays Eddie Winthrop.
“I’ve always wanted to act with my kid, and we’ve never been on stage together before so this should be a really fun experience for both of us,” McColley said.
Opening night for “The Color of Stars” will be Friday, June 10. Tickets are available online, at Tri M Graphics, or at the door the night of the performance.