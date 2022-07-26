A quaint parish in the Steele County countryside is preparing to host thousands of visitors for its annual summer festival this weekend.
The Holy Trinity Catholic Church of Litomysl has been hosting its community festival the last Sunday in July for the past 50 years. Committee Chair Rose Ann Kubicek, along with her husband, have been hard at work planning and organizing this year's celebration for weeks.
"The festival draws people from all over," she said. "We have people from Iowa, Wisconsin and all over Minnesota come almost every year."
Holy Trinity Church dates back to 1878, when settlers in the Litomysl community built their first church. The community is actually named after the original Litomysl, located about 100 miles east of Prague. In 1940-41, they built the stone church that parishioners worship in still today. It is one of the largest stone churches in the nation, as members of the parish brought over 600 loads of rock from their fields to build it, according to Kubicek.
As in years past, music will be heard throughout the grounds, including the Dan Stursa Band and the Klecker Band who have played at the festival since its inception.
Another staple of the festival comes in the form of Czech traditions.
"There will be mass, music, games, a silent auction, eats and treats, sales, face painting and pony rides," Kubicek said. "We also have raffles, pull tabs, wagon rides and more. There's so much to see and do. We always invite everyone to join and experience all there is to offer."
Along with the fun, the Owatonna Knights of Columbus #945's Fourth Degree will be participating in the morning mass in full regalia, which Kubicek says is truly a sight to be seen.
"The sense of community is what keeps people coming back year after year, I think," she said. "It's fun for everyone to see friends and parishioners who we haven't seen for a long time."
Preparations are already underway with the silent auction almost completely set up inside the church. Kubicek said come Friday, the baking of the biscuits will begin and continue through Saturday.
"We expect a lot of people so we always get started on getting ready early," she laughed. "Even with COVID, we still had a lot of people come out, and with this being the 50th year, I think we'll have more than last year."
While the event is free for anyone, Kubicek said getting an accurate number of attendees is nearly impossible, but for the last several years she said there has been thousands in attendance.
"Festival-goers never leave hungry or bored," she said. "We have pork rib sandwiches, pork burgers, brats, hot dogs, walking tacos, rootbeer floats, and other refreshments for everyone."
People are also encouraged to take a trip to the church basement, complete with air conditioning to relax and cool off, and enjoy some pie, ice cream and "buchty" biscuits while they relax and take a breather from the other outside activities. Buchty is a traditional Czech biscuit filled with prunes, apricots, or poppy seed. The women of the parish make sweet yeast dough, roll it out, cut it into small squares and fill the squares with prune, poppy seed or apricot filling. The corners of the square of dough are lifted up kitty-corner and folded in the middle and dough is pinched together. The dough has four eyes on top with the filling peeping out: these eyes are called the four eyes of God, according to Kubicek.
The festivities will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, with a traditional Polka Mass inside the church and will continue throughout out the day and into the afternoon.