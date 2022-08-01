Litomysl Summer Festival

Brianna was elated to have her first ever pony ride during the Litomysl summer festival Sunday. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Scattered showers throughout the late morning and early afternoon Sunday weren’t enough to keep thousands away from the Litomysl Annual Summer Festival for the 50th anniversary.

Ring toss was one of the more popular carnival style games during the weekend's annual summer festival. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Nearly every child who attended Sunday's Summer Festival in Litomysl had their faces adorned with super heroes, animals, stars and more. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Kids laughed and cheered as they played the Fish Pond game and looked at their surprise catch of candy or trinkets. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
After the skies cleared, guests lined up to get their hands on some hot dogs and hamburgers outside the church. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Dozens of items were up for grabs during the festival's silent auction. Rose Ann Kubicek, chair of the planning committee said final dollar amounts have yet to be tallied, but the fundraising event was a great success. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

