Dozens of items were up for grabs during the festival's silent auction. Rose Ann Kubicek, chair of the planning committee said final dollar amounts have yet to be tallied, but the fundraising event was a great success. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Scattered showers throughout the late morning and early afternoon Sunday weren’t enough to keep thousands away from the Litomysl Annual Summer Festival for the 50th anniversary.
Committee Chair Rose Ann Kubicek said despite the rain and the wind, she thought the festival was wonderful and more people attended than anticipated judging by the amount of vehicles lined up down country roads surrounding the Holy Trinity Catholic Church of Litomysl.
“It was just wonderful,” Kubicek said. “Everyone enjoyed themselves, the kids won lots of prizes. We are just very pleased.”
Michael Bolin, of the Twin Cities area, recalled his parents bringing him to the festival as a kid and this year was the first year after a long time away in which he was able to return with his own family for a day of fun activities.
“My daughters have really enjoyed themselves, even with the rain,” he laughed. “The food is great, the people are better. I’m excited to bring my family back next year.”
Entertainment was found all over the grounds near the church. Families and guests enjoyed many homemade goodies, games, prizes, music, pony rides and more.
